Who do you think will win the Champions League? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

pennant arsenal 2003.

What Jermaine Pennant did the night before his full Premier League debut in 2003

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jermaine Pennant was once regarded as one of English football’s most exciting young talents.

Arsenal spent £2 million of the winger back in January 1999 - a record fee for a trainee at the time - despite the fact he had only made a couple of appearances for Notts County.

Arsene Wenger and his backroom staff had seen and heard enough about the Nottingham-born starlet to convince them to bring him to Highbury - and in November that year, aged 16 years and 319 days, he became the Gunners’ youngest ever first team player by featuring against Middlesbrough in the League Cup.

Article continues below

It would be another three years before Pennant would make his full Premier League debut - but he marked it in style.

Aged 20 at the time, the lad who became Britain’s most expensive teenager four years earlier scored a superb hat-trick against Southampton, who were battered 6-1 at the Gunners’ home stadium. Robert Pires also got himself on the scoresheet three times in the rout.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

WWE fans are furious with one thing on the new WrestleMania 33 poster [Tweets]

WWE fans are furious with one thing on the new WrestleMania 33 poster [Tweets]

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Stack reveals what Pennant did the night before debut

Scoring a hat-trick on your full Premier League debut is impressive in its own right - but the feat has now been made more remarkable following a fascinating and revealing story told by Arsenal’s former back-up goalkeeper Graham Stack.

“I remember Pennant making his debut down at the old St Mary's [it was actually at Highbury, Graham],” Stack said on The Magic Sponge podcast, per the Mirror. “He'd gone out on a Friday, as he was partial to a night out. He wasn't involved in the match day squad and I think a couple went down sick the night before the game.

"So Ricey [Pat Rice, former Arsenal assistant manager] has phoned him in the morning and said 'We're gonna send you a car, get yourself down to St Mary's as you'll be involved'.

Birmingham's Jermaine Pennant looks plea

"Pennant's only just got in at this stage - he's probably got in at 5 or 6 in the morning! So Pennant has made his way down to St Mary's and he's starting!

"He must be thinking, 'Jesus Christ, I've only had two hours sleep and that was in the car down here!'. And he ended up scoring a hat trick, didn't he! I think once you do that, you think to yourself "I'm invincible, I can do this every week."

Perhaps he should have gone on more nights out before playing for Arsenal.

Pennant's career has taken some strange twists since

Pennant never scored another goal for Arsenal and was offloaded to Birmingham City for £3 million in April 2005.

He then sealed a move to Liverpool a year later and finished as a runner-up in the 2007 Champions League final - but his career has taken some strange twists and turns since leaving Anfield in 2009.

Liverpool's English forward Peter Crouch

Following a brief spell with Real Zaragoza in Spain, Pennant returned to England in 2011 and spent three years with Stoke City.

He has since had spells with FC Pune City, Wigan Athletic and Tampines Rovers.

Pennant, now 34, is currently on the books of Bury after joining the League One outfit as a free agent in January.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jermaine Pennant
Football
Dennis Bergkamp
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

WWE fans are furious with one thing on the new WrestleMania 33 poster [Tweets]

WWE fans are furious with one thing on the new WrestleMania 33 poster [Tweets]

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Video: Arsenal fans hate what Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer did after 5-1 defeat

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

Watch: Arsenal fans are loving Oxlade-Chamberlain's passionate moment vs Bayern

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again