The Los Angeles Lakers are going through huge changes at the top of their organization, but one important figure tied to the franchise has been awfully quiet,

Until now.

Kobe Bryant finally broke his silence about the Lakers, taking to Twitter to give a huge stamp of approval to the team for hiring his longtime agent Rob Pelinka as their new general manager. Bryant hadn't tweeted about the Lakers in months up until that point.

Here are the Black Mamba's thoughts on the new man in charge of managing the roster of the team he won five titles with over his 20-year career:

It's not surprising in the least that Bryant is highly supportive of someone he's found great success throughout his career with. It is surprising, however, that it's taken this long for him to offer up thoughts on the shifting Lakers landscape.

Bryant met with Jeanie Buss just a few weeks prior to the decision to cut ties with Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak, as Jeanie revealed on her own personal Twitter account:

It seemed like an innocent-enough meeting at the time, but fast forward to Pelinka being the first name on the Lakers' list as soon as they ended their long-standing relationship with Kupchak, and it seems like there's enough reason to think they may have talked a little business.

USA Today's Sam Amick reported on the day of the Lakers' big Magic Johnson announcement that Bryant was pushing for the Lakers to hire Pelinka:

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently published an extensive break down of how Jeanie Buss came to her decision, and she, too, points to Bryant having a hand in influence the decision to move the franchise in a new direction.

Bryant is too fresh off his playing career and deep into his business pursuits. But it's worth noting that he met with Buss and Rambis in February to give his opinion on the state of the franchise. He also advocated for Pelinka, his former agent, who will take over as the Lakers general manager.

Yet on the day that Jim Buss was ousted, Johnson rose to take the reigns and Lakers fans were in disarray Bryant remained silent.

He certainly doesn't owe anyone anything, but his voice is still thunderous for the franchise. A vote of confidence for the move may have helped soothe some of the burn fans were feeling after the stunning development, but it appears he saved his words for Pelinka.

Considering how much money Bryant racked up with Pelinka, and that he trusted him to help guide his illustrious career, perhaps Kobe is just being honest.

The Lakers haven't performed much better since the front office overhaul, currently on an eight-game losing streak. The real change at the top will be felt once they enter their first offseason together.