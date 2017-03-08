Dirk Nowitzki is the newest member of the 30,000 points club in the NBA. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to reach that plateau.

It would be extremely difficult to tell the story of NBA history without mentioning each of these players and now that Dirk is one of them, finding out where exactly he stacks up among them is an exercise worth undertaking.

Each one of the men on that list plays some part in the current NBA landscape looking like it does today and Dallas’ best player will be no different in that regard. In fact, his influence is already on display if you know where to look.

Here are three ways that Dirk stands tall next to his fellow 30,000 club members:

Influence on the Game

Dirk’s patented fadeaway jumpshot in the post has been forever attached to him as his signature move, but if one digs further into how the league looks now versus how it looked in his early years, his fingerprints are all over the landscape.

In Nowitzki’s prime, he was one of the only larger big men that lingered around the perimeter and popped threes in the flow of the offense. Fast forward to now and all manner of forwards and centers are taking more than two deep range shots per game.

Without his play in Dallas, the current NBA fan would never have received a Kristaps Porzingis or Karl-Anthony Towns. These big men that are so comfortable shooting the ball have always been a part of the game, but Dirk has raised the profile of the jump-shooting big man.

Forever a Champion

Much like the other players on the list, except Malone, Nowitzki achieved the ultimate team success by capturing an NBA crown. It comes with little surprise that a player who scored so many points wouldn’t have claimed at least one championship.

Before 2011, it looked like Dirk might go his entire career without hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy above his head. Then he led the Mavs on one of the most memorable Finals runs in league history against the Miami Heat.

An entire city is forever in his debt for his inspired play during that postseason and he provided hope to countless other markets that they could still go the distance with a single All-Star, rather than loading up on stars.

Doing It All with One Team

Kobe Bryant is the only other member of this exclusive list that poured in all of his career buckets with the same team. Dirk’s career will be viewed as having an extra layer of meaning because of his willingness to stick it out in Texas.

For many young fans, they have never known a Mavericks team without the lasting image of the towering power forward dropping in smooth fadeaway jumpers in the post over a defender’s outstretched hand.

Even if his impact on NBA history wasn’t so large, his legacy in the city of Dallas and inside of that franchise is something that will not likely be replicated again. Congratulations to Dirk and hopefully he gets to add to his totals next year.