Ryback and CM Punk are notoriously on the outs with one another after a highly publicised feud while they were both a part of the WWE. Neither man particularly cares for the other at all and it shows when they speak about the other in the media.

Lately, Ryback has had relatively good things to say about his rival, but sometimes not saying anything doesn’t mean that the feud isn’t still raging behind the scenes.

Punk doesn’t like him because he allegedly injured him before a big push that cost him screen time and might have led to other troubles for the embattled wrestler down the road.

The Human Wrecking Ball says that the former face of the WWE basically stole his manager and then added fuel to the fire with a series of intimidation tactics outside of the ring.

Despite all of this, the two have managed to stay out of each other’s way, at least as much as possible, and the beef is mostly a series of subtweets at the moment.

Colt Cabana is another wrestler with ties to Punk and is probably one of the former WWE champions closest friends outside of the ring.

Some fans perceived a strain between Cabana and current MMA roster member after the former was speculated to be hanging out with some WWE-ers while he and Punk were still being sued by the company.

Both Cabana and Ryback are on the indie circuit and the promotion is having some fun with their shared history with The Best in the World.

Wrestle Pro, a small company out of New Jersey, is having a match between these two competitors with a never-before-seen stipulation, a CM Punk action figure on a pole match.

Basically, whoever can climb the pole and get their hands on a tiny plastic replica of a man that binds these two together will win. It’s an interesting wrinkle on the age old pink slip on a pole match that was popular in the WWE years ago.

Ryback and Cabana would have had to agree to this bit of weirdness so kudos to them both for embracing the silliness of the entire match and putting on a show. Maybe Punk can come watch himself making the entire thing more of a spectacle than it already is.

It seems as though no matter where he appears, CM Punk can’t help but be at the middle of some kind of clash.

