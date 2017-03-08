Who do you think will win the Champions League? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson names condition he wants for a rescheduled Nurmagomedov fight

Tony Ferguson is still feeling the sting of not competing at UFC 209, which he was slated to co-headline in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. 

Instead, Nurmagomedov was a late scratch just one day before the pay-per-view bout, and Ferguson missed out on what would have been a handsome payday for the highly-anticipated lightweight fight. 

Ferguson spoke to ESPN and said he'd be willing to to line up the fight for a staggering fourth time — it's been cancelled all three times now — but only under a few stipulations to make sure there's not a repeat of the UFC 209 disaster. 

"The terms have got to be fair, with assurances that if he doesn't make weight, that's my belt," Ferguson told ESPN.com. "And my show money, and my win money."

Doctors ruled Nurmagomedov was unfit to partake in the fight after he was hospitalized due to issues that arose with after he failed to make weight. Ferguson wants to make sure he's rewarded if this situation arises again.

Ferguson needs this match to happen. A win would put him on track for a mega-fight with Conor McGregor, the man every fighter wants to get into the octagon with. Nurmagomedov is the one man that can vault him to the front of the line.

That prestigious fight is exactly why Ferguson declined an alternate matchup at UFC 209. With even less money guaranteed, it made little sense to risk his place in the lightweight division standings.

There's a much bigger fight he's got his eyes on, but he needs to settle things with Nurmagomedov to get there. The history of this fight falling out time and time again is problematic, and it's such a unique history that it may be fair for Ferguson to lay these types of stipulations out.

At some point there needs to be a clear-cut McGregor contender, and that only gets done with one last shot at this fight. 

Ferguson was critical of Nurmgomedov missing weight, but did tweet that "let's do it again" after the match was officially cancelled, giving another indication that he's willing to try getting this fight done for a fourth time:

This seems like a no-brainer for the UFC, with both men needing this fight to legitimize their bid for The Notorious. As long as Ferguson can get some of the assurances he feels he deserves at this point, it seems likely we'll hear more about the rematch soon.

Do you think it's fair for Ferguson to want these stipulations for a rematch? Let us know in the comments!

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Tony Ferguson

