Football

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's highlights vs Bayern as No.10 are seriously impressive

Arsenal may have been humiliated during Tuesday night's 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, but one player can hold his head high for his performance.

In a game where the Gunners took a 1-0 lead but capitulated in the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was fantastic and didn't stop running.

Started in the No.10 role in Mesut Ozil's absence, the 23-year-old thrived in attacking midfield using his pace, dribbling and strength.

He demonstrated creativity throughout the 90 minutes, too, with Rio Ferdinand singling him out for praise after the game.

Speaking on BT Sport, he said: "I think that's Chamberlain's best position playing in midfield, running from deep and breaking the line. "He's a tremendous player."

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a pacey winger by trade but he's proved over the last few weeks that he's more dangerous when played centrally.

Against Bayern at the Emirates Stadium, the Ox dropped deep on so many occasions to pick up the ball and either spread play to his teammates or drive forward.

Indeed, in a side that contained Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott, the England international was arguably Arsenal's most dangerous player.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

A video has now emerged of Oxlade-Chamberlain's individual highlights on Tuesday and, ignoring the fact Arsenal lost so heavily, they're seriously impressive.

Bayern's players struggled to deal with his speed and power throughout the game, as proved by the 10 successful dribbles he made - the joint highest in the Champions League this season.

Check out his best moments below.

THE OX: ARSENAL'S FUTURE NO.10

If only Arsenal's players had shown the same desire in the second half. Despite entering the break 1-0 up following a strong opening 45 minutes, the Gunners collapsed after the restart.

Laurent Koscielny's 53rd minute red card resulted in goals from Robert Lewandowski (penalty), Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal (2).

Arsene Wenger, Ozil and Sanchez's futures are now in severe doubt but, given Oxlade-Chamberlain's performance, perhaps his own future needs attending to.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The Englishman, whose current deal expires in under 18 months' time, has yet to be offered a new contract even though Manchester United are said to be interested.

And that needs changing. A reform seems imminent at Arsenal and it's vital they tie down future stars like Oxlade-Chamberlain, especially if Ozil leaves.

In the darkness that currently surrounds the Gunners, they appear to have a shining light in Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Football
Arsenal
Thierry Henry

