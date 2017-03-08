David Haye is anticipating receiving a fine from the British Boxing Board of Control as a result of some of his more egregious comments aimed towards Tony Bellew prior to their epic matchup last weekend.

The 36-year-old repeatedly described in graphic detail how he planned to hurt his Liverpudlian foe and upon reflection, seems to regret stepping over the line with his words.

Haye told BBC Sport: "Some of the comments went too far...If I have to pay a fine, I'll happily pay and take whatever punishment I need to."

Article continues below

The former two-weight world champion suffered a shock defeat to Bellew, largely due to the horrific Achilles injury he suffered midway through the bout, but Haye claims he has a new found respect for his long-time rival saying: "Once you go to war with someone, and in that life-and-death situation you can see this guy wants it as much as you, you have a different type of respect.

"I didn't know him that well as a person. I had my preconceived ideas, but after sharing a ring with him he's a true warrior like I am."

Article continues below

Haye immediately requested a rematch after his defeat but says he wouldn't go back to his trash-talking ways in the build up should the pair meet again in the future.

"When you get into that beast mode before the fight, you're not thinking about political correctness, you're not thinking about fines, you're just thinking about getting in the ring," he added.

"When you're in that beast mode you say things which rub the average person up the wrong way."

Will they fight again?

Haye's defeat ranks up there with the biggest upsets in British boxing history and despite suffering an injury that will keep him out of the ring for the foreseeable future, 'Hayemaker' reiterated his desire to fight on and possibly turn his rivalry with Bellew into one of boxing's great in-the-ring feuds by fighting multiple times more.

"Not often do you find your nemesis, the guy that in 50 years time people will look back and say 'remember the Bellew-Haye days, what crazy fights they were?'" Haye continued.

"The way people look at Micky Ward-Arturo Gatti, at Roberto Duran-Sugar Ray Leonard, at Joe Frazier-Muhammad Ali. They had such amazing fights, and maybe Tony Bellew would like some of that."

Bellew, however, is reportedly seeking out new challenges in the heavyweight division whilst also considering retirement after his greatest night as a professional.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms