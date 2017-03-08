Dwyane Wade had a very busy day on National Pancake Day as he traveled around Orlando in search of one of his favourite breakfast foods. The Chicago Bulls had the day off on Tuesday and their shooting guard took the opportunity to launch this quest.

Until yesterday, no one would have guessed that pancakes would be that big of a deal to the future Hall-of-Famer, but now there is evidence to prove it. He rented out an entire Waffle House in Orlando for he and all his buddies to feast at.

Cameron Payne and the rookies all had their share of the breakfast spread while Wade chronicled the entire trip on Snapchat. They looked like they were having an absolute blast inside the restaurant.

One of Flash’s close friends even brought his own apple juice and orange juice to the festivities. The entire scene is surreal as you can hear the knives, forks and cooking utensils clanging in the background of the video.

After all that fun, the resident veteran of the Bulls locker room called an Uber to head back to the team hotel. What he didn’t expect was that his driver would be a die-hard Miami Heat fan and ended up recognising him on the spot.

The driver shouted about how Dwyane was the man and was clearly taken aback by the fact that he was driving “the” Dwyane Wade around Orlando. The former Heat guard took all of that praise in stride and even made conversation with the fan.

He exited the car after thanking the driver for all his support over the years. This latest moment shows just how much impact the 35-year-old still has down in Florida.

Upon his departure, many fans were not mad at him for leaving, but rather sad that he would not finish his career in a Miami uniform. He was drafted by the franchise in 2003 as a part of the loaded draft class that included his former teammates LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

As the franchise leader in games played, minutes played, field goals, free throws, assists, steals and points, he is still the lasting image of the club in most NBA fans’ minds. Even as he has been away for half a season, there has been no one to step into his role for that team yet.

So, that poor Uber driver is going to have to wait for someone to pick up the torch and lead his favourite squad to victory, but he will always have that story to tell until a young player steps up.