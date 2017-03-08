The Houston Rockets' offense has some serious fuel this season, and it's much deeper than most valuable player candidate James Harden racking up triple-doubles.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni has the Rockets' offense basting off into the sky, leaning on an unorthodox strategy to create a well-oiled machine with Harden as the guiding light. Houston's record speaks for the success they've found, comfortably sitting as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

The stats behind D'Antoni's latest offensive masterpiece are staggering, and it's clear why they've become one of the NBA's deadliest teams on the offensive end.

Eliminating the mid-range jumper

The mid-range jumper has become an antique relic in the NBA. What Michael Jordan perfected and Kobe Bryant so closely mimicked has become Teams are drifting further and further out to the perimeter each season it seems.

No team does that more than the Rockets, and that's the key to why they run such an efficient offense. They've honed their craft even further since the All-Star break, with just 2.5 percent of their offense coming from mid-range jumpers, as Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen notes:

What exactly does that mean for their offense, though?

The Rockets have attempted a league-low 5.3 mid-range attempts per game since the All-Star break, according to data from NBA.com. The next closest team is the Boston Celtics at more than double tahat with 10.9 attempts from mid-range per game in that same stretch.

Where is the Rockets' offense, going, then?

Three-point barrage

The Rockets are focusing their offense on three-point shooting, where they've been putting up 47.5 attempts per game since the All-Star break. That average leads the way in the league by a significant margin.

The "new" NBA is all about pace and space, and head coach Mike D'Antoni has been the master of manipulating these things for years. Whether it's with transition basketball, pick-and-roll schemes or intricate set plays, D'Antoni's genius has always been generating open looks.

After the Rockets ripped apart the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday, D'Antoni was asked if there was such thing as "too many" three-point attempts in a game.

"It just seems like the more we (take), the better we play. So, so far I don’t think we’ve hit that limit,” D'Antoni said in response, via Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports.

The Rockets are on pace to shatter the NBA single-season record in total three-point attempts previously set by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and they're doing it within the flow of what's become the best offense in the league.

“You don’t realize how many three-pointers we are taking because it’s so natural for the way we play," Rockets' three-point shooting big man Ryan Anderson said after the win over the Clippers."It’s fun basketball when you trust that the next guy is going to make the shot.”

Taking the top spot

But how does this all add up for the Rockets, and where's proof that any of this matters?

The Rockets have the most efficient offense in the NBA since the All-Star break, averaging a scorching 117.9 points per 100 passions, according to NBA.com. That's a whole three points per 100 possessions higher than the second-closest team in the same span.

And I know what you're thinking — the Warriors don't have Kevin Durant and Curry is in a funk that certainly won't last. Looking at how Golden State and Houston were performing before the break shows even more proof the Rockets' three-point hoisting offense is working.

The Warriors averaged an NBA-best 113.6 points per 100 possessions before the All-Star break, with the Rockets trailing behind in second place at 112.1. The Rockets have significantly improved their own offense by kicking their strategy up another notch.

Put it together and it's clear D'Antoni and the Rockets' offense are orbiting the NBA.