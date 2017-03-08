Barcelona needed to fly out of the traps during their Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain - and they did just that.

In the third minute, following a frantic scramble inside the 18-yard box, Luis Suarez headed over Kevin Trapp to pull a goal back.

Luis Enrique's side dominated possession thereafter and, when they did lose the ball, used an effective high press to win it back from PSG.

Article continues below

Such dominance then paid off in the 40th minute. Suarez's chipped pass to Iniesta somehow found its way into the back of the net through an unfortunate - yet clumsy - touch from Layvin Kurzawa.

However, the goal was all about one piece of skill from Iniesta.

Article continues below

When Suarez played his pass to the Spaniard, he wormed his way around Marquinhos and kept the ball in play with a brilliant back-heeled flick.

The ball then rebounded off Kurzawa to make it 4-2 on aggregate. Check out Iniesta's moment of magic in the video below.

INIESTA'S BACK-HEELED ASSIST

Stunning. Iniesta is like a fine wine... you know the rest.

So good was the 32-year-old's touch that, according to Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard nearly fell off his chair watching it in the BT Sport studio.

"Stevie nearly fell off his chair when Iniesta did this," he said while analysing the goal. "How he wraps his left leg and makes the touch, and all in one movement... It's frighteningly good that play."

Much like the first half, Barcelona started the second with ferocity and soon scored their third goal of the night through Lionel Messi.

Thomas Meunier brought down Neymar in the box to give away a 50th-minute penalty, which Messi converted with aplomb.

Barcelona's hope seemed short-lived when Edinson Cavani grabbed an away goal 12 minutes later but, incredibly, Neymar's brace and Sergi Roberto's late strike meant they won 6-1 and went through to the quarter-finals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms