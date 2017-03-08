Who do you think will win the Champions League? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Andres Iniesta.

Andres Iniesta produced a sublime piece of skill for Barca's second goal vs PSG

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona needed to fly out of the traps during their Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain - and they did just that.

In the third minute, following a frantic scramble inside the 18-yard box, Luis Suarez headed over Kevin Trapp to pull a goal back.

Luis Enrique's side dominated possession thereafter and, when they did lose the ball, used an effective high press to win it back from PSG.

Article continues below

Such dominance then paid off in the 40th minute. Suarez's chipped pass to Iniesta somehow found its way into the back of the net through an unfortunate - yet clumsy - touch from Layvin Kurzawa.

However, the goal was all about one piece of skill from Iniesta.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

WWE fans are furious with one thing on the new WrestleMania 33 poster [Tweets]

WWE fans are furious with one thing on the new WrestleMania 33 poster [Tweets]

Arsenal fan goes viral after furious reaction to Bayern Munich's fifth goal

Arsenal fan goes viral after furious reaction to Bayern Munich's fifth goal

Claudio Ranieri has turned down a new job in football [Leicester Mercury]

Claudio Ranieri has turned down a new job in football [Leicester Mercury]

When Suarez played his pass to the Spaniard, he wormed his way around Marquinhos and kept the ball in play with a brilliant back-heeled flick.

The ball then rebounded off Kurzawa to make it 4-2 on aggregate. Check out Iniesta's moment of magic in the video below.

INIESTA'S BACK-HEELED ASSIST

Stunning. Iniesta is like a fine wine... you know the rest.

So good was the 32-year-old's touch that, according to Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard nearly fell off his chair watching it in the BT Sport studio.

"Stevie nearly fell off his chair when Iniesta did this," he said while analysing the goal. "How he wraps his left leg and makes the touch, and all in one movement... It's frighteningly good that play."

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-PSG

Much like the first half, Barcelona started the second with ferocity and soon scored their third goal of the night through Lionel Messi.

Thomas Meunier brought down Neymar in the box to give away a 50th-minute penalty, which Messi converted with aplomb.

Barcelona's hope seemed short-lived when Edinson Cavani grabbed an away goal 12 minutes later but, incredibly, Neymar's brace and Sergi Roberto's late strike meant they won 6-1 and went through to the quarter-finals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Barcelona

Trending Stories

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

What Brandon Marshall said about his new teammate Beckham Jr. last season

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

Watch: AJ Styles went crazy backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air

WWE fans are furious with one thing on the new WrestleMania 33 poster [Tweets]

WWE fans are furious with one thing on the new WrestleMania 33 poster [Tweets]

Arsenal fan goes viral after furious reaction to Bayern Munich's fifth goal

Arsenal fan goes viral after furious reaction to Bayern Munich's fifth goal

Claudio Ranieri has turned down a new job in football [Leicester Mercury]

Claudio Ranieri has turned down a new job in football [Leicester Mercury]

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

The two playoff teams who have shown interest in signing Adrian Peterson

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Daniel Bryan's latest comments suggest huge career change in the near future

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again