Watch: Barcelona's six goals as they seal greatest CL comeback ever v PSG

barcelona.

Twitter explodes as Barcelona beat PSG 6-1 in the Champions League

Barcelona have just recorded one of the most remarkable - possibly *the* most remarkable - comeback in Champions League history.

Trailing 4-0 after their first-leg nightmare at the Parc des Princes last month, the odds were firmly stacked against the Catalan giants heading into tonight’s second leg at the Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez, an own goal by Layvin Kurzawa and a penalty by Lionel Messi gave Barcelona hope, but Edinson Cavani’s goal in the 62nd minute appeared to have killed the tie off once and for all.

However, TWO goals from Neymar (in the 88th and 91st minutes) made it 5-5 on aggregate. PSG, though, were still heading through on away goals.

But up popped Sergi Roberto in the fifth minute of injury time to send Luis Enrique’s side into the Champions League quarter-finals in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Barcelona's goals vs. PSG

Suarez goal

Kurzawa own goal

Messi penalty

Neymar first goal

Neymar second goal

Roberto winner

Twitter explodes

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

Is this the most incredible Champions League comeback ever? Have your say in the comment below.

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona

