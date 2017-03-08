Matt Barnes’ NBA career has taken him all over the league with stops in Phoenix, Orlando, Los Angeles twice, Memphis, Sacramento and Golden State twice. His reputation as a bit of a bad boy started in The Bay when he found his way there in 2006.

Don Nelson’s coaching and the Dubs’ wide open style of play allowed the journeyman to blossom under the free-wheeling decree of his coach. The first time that he made a lasting impact on the national stage was with those same Warriors in the 2007 playoffs.

Golden State knocked off 2007’s NBA MVP Dirk Nowitzki and his number one seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round. Even though the current iteration of the club is the best team in franchise history, many older fans fondly remember the “We Believe” squad.

After those years, he began his travels and became known as an enforcer type around the league. He was often in the middle of skirmishes in the service of sticking up for teammates and that role was perfected during his time with the Clippers.

In the wake of Kevin Durant’s injury, the Dubs needed someone who could step in and give them minutes at the small forward spot. They looked to their old signee to give them toughness and defence while their big free agent acquisition was on the mend.

It was an emotional moment for Barnes as he returned to the site of his first sustained success as a professional basketballer. He posted to Instagram that he wished he could bring his old teammates Baron Davis and Stephen Jackson back to Oracle Arena with him.

Their time is gone however, and now he will get a chance to play with the new-look Warriors like Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Everywhere the well-traveled player has gone, he has been the provocative one on the roster.

Now, he shares that distinction with Green and he let his new friend know that they should probably make an effort to change their stripes this year. He posted a photoshop someone sent him of the two as characters in the movie Bad Boys online.

His post highlights just how much technical fouls can cost players over the years and the two’s combined amounts are impressive. For once in his career, Barnes will not have to run over to protect his teammates, they already have a guy who does that in Oakland.

For the Warriors, hopefully both of these “Bad Boys” can keep out of trouble with the referees en route to another championship.