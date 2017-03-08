Barcelona have completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history.

Luis Suarez made it 4-1 on aggregate after just three minutes before Layvin Kurzawa’s own goal, five minutes before half-time, put the Catalan giants 2-0 up on the night.

Lionel Messi then rifled home a 50th-minute penalty, meaning Barça required just one more goal to make the score 4-4 on aggregate.

But 12 minutes later, Edinson Cavani appeared to have put the game beyond the home side’s reach with an emphatic finish.

That made it 5-3 on aggregate to the Parisians. Barcelona, in order to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals, now needed to score another three goals.

Cavani went wild after scoring his decisive goal

Cavani, roaring after scoring his decisive goal, was mobbed by his euphoric teammates inside the Camp Nou. Unai Emery, meanwhile, was going crazy on the touchline.

They all presumed it was job done.

And to rub salt into the Barcelona fans’ wounds, former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria celebrated by hushing the Camp Nou.

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Di Maria’s actions…

Then Barcelona came back

However, Barcelona scored three goals in the final seven minutes (two minutes of normal time plus five minutes of added time) thanks to a brace from Neymar and a close-range finish from Sergi Roberto.

The Camp Nou exploded - as did football fans on Twitter.

Minutes before all the drama kicked off, Di Maria spurned an excellent chance to put the tie to bed, once and for all.

And after the final whistle, Di Maria was trolled hard for hushing the Camp Nou...

