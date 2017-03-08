Official online NBA destination in the UK

Dirk Nowitzki.

NBA pays a perfect tribute to Dirk Nowitzki's signature fadeaway jumper

Dirk Nowitzki will go down as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, and arguably the greatest European basketball player to ever live. 

When the first statue to honor his greatness — which, come on, he just became the sixth player in history to reach the 30,000 career points club — there won't be any question about what the pose should be.

It has to be the one-legged fadeaway. The move that swept the basketball world by storm and left opposing fan bases shaking their heads in disbelief is iconic. Nowitzki's signature move is like a fine wine, and the NBA released a video paying tribute to that wonder of the world. 

Here's the video, which shows the wide-spanning influence of Nowtizki's patented jumper. Just about every player in the NBA has taken a crack at the German engineering that is the one-legged fadeaway:

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are just a few of the big-name players featured in the NBA's video, and that's just a handful of examples they decided to highlight.

That movement is a thing of a beauty and exactly why so many people simply love watching Dirk swish those beautiful jumpers down. He was unconventional when he came to the league, but now looks like the prototype for what so many teams want out of their frontcourt players. 

And even though Dirk was so ahead of the pack, he still thrived in an era that wasn't truly meant for him. He made a mark that had rippling effects, carving the path for floor spacing big men with the refined mid-range post-play of guards. 

Imagining a prime Nowitzki tearing through the NBA today is a fun thought, especially with pace-and-space becoming the focus of the high-octane offenses featured throughout the league. He'd be a force to be reckoned with. 

Nowitzki's ability to master that move makes him one of the most devastating scorers of all-time, giving fans in Dallas an entire career's worth of highlights and memories.

He'll go down as a legend, and that one-legged fadeaway us unlikely to ever fadeaway. The crossover of low-post moves, if you will. Dallas would be crazy not to give him a permanent place at their arena with a statue. 

The move has become so adopted it'd be harder to find a player who hasn't tried their best to splash the Dirk shot. 

Do you think Dallas will give Dirk a statue? What are some of your favorite signature moves? Let us know in the comments!

