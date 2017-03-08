It's not all bad news for the Cleveland Cavaliers on the injury front, with some positive developments on the way.

J.R. Smith is ramping up his workload and the Cavaliers' swingman participated in his first full practice since fracturing his thumb in December. That's great timing for the Cavaliers, who just lost one of their roster pick-ups with Andrew Bogut suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Perhaps the best part about Smith being back, though, will be the quotes. J.R. laid down a classic on his first day back in practice, and clearly he's not feeling any rust around the microphones.

Smith was asked if it will be difficult getting back into rhythm after being out of action for so long. What came next was another gem from the Cavaliers to rub their amazing NBA Finals comeback in.

"It will be difficult, but being down 3-1 [in the NBA Finals] is difficult," Smith said, as captured by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The 3-1 references will never end, and the Cavaliers are savage for it. There's even a conspiracy theory floating out there that Deron Williams, who joined the Cavaliers after clearing waivers, chose No. 31 as a jab at the Golden State Warriors' infamous collapse to Cleveland.

It's a legitimate question, though, with the Cavaliers making some major roster changes since Smith was last on the floor. The additions of Kyle Korver and Deron Williams could have a significant impact on how large his role on the team is going forward.

Smith last played on Dec. 20. He was averaging 28.9 minutes per game while attempting 8.8 field goal attempts and started in all 21 of the games he played in. Time is slipping away though with the playoffs so near, and the Cavaliers will need time to adjust to Smith's return.

There's still no exact return date for Smith, and he's officially listed as questionable for the Cavaliers game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Smith's recovery seems to be slightly ahead of the initial 12-14 week timetable the Cavaliers expected.

That would be a welcome addition for Cleveland, who are still without a key player in Kevin Love. Love is expected to return toward the end of March, and should be ready for the playoffs.

Cleveland could use some of Smith's scoring talents, and while he may not be a conventional "playmaker" by way of assists, he's always been a wildcard scoring threat. Smith's also always been a maestro of words, as exemplified in his latest gem.

Death, taxes and 3-1 jokes.