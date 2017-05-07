New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis is one of the best young players in the NBA.

At 7’3” and 240 pounds, the 21-year-old big man’s versatile skill set on both ends of the court was evidenced by the 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 32.8 minutes per game that he averaged in the 2016-2017 season.

But, in typical Knicks fashion, Porzingis was caught up in drama.

After the debacle of a season both on and off the court featuring an ugly and public feud between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony, Porzingis famously skipped his exit meeting.

ESPN then reported that “several teams reached out to the New York Knicks to talk about possible trades” since it became known that Porzingis skipped that meeting.

On Saturday, Porzingis tweeted out something that shocked the entire basketball community and that sent Knicks fans into a state of chaos.

Tweeting “LA Clippers” followed by three smily faces, Porzingis quickly deleted it, but as with any public figure in today’s day and age, his followers were quick to take screenshots and blast it around the internet.

Before long, it was one of the major stories of the day, perhaps even overtaking the significance of Game 3 between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors.

Of course there’s a possibility that his account was hacked, a friend played a prank on him, or he just wanted to mess with everyone, but there’s also a chance that he actually wants out of New York.

There’s no word as to whether or not trade talks ever escalated, but there’s also no indication that Porzingis and the Knicks ever spoke after he called the season short. He was clearly upset about how the season played out and the direction in which the team is headed.

The Clippers are also an especially interesting target for Porzingis, especially since Blake Griffin is a free agent (and due to health concerns might not be re-signed) and the team has lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back years. Therefore, a fresh start remains a possibility for the Clippers.

“Porzingis left for Latvia more than two weeks ago and has not spoken to Knicks brass, with sources saying he is dissatisfied with how the organization is run — with Jackson looking to ship Anthony,” wrote Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Porzingis will play for the Latvian National Team in the European Championships, though he never consulted with the Knicks on the topic, Berman also reported.

Before leaving for Latvia, Porzingis told The Post he definitely wants to be a Knick next season, saying, “I love New York.” Therefore, while the tweet suggests otherwise, it’s important not to jump to conclusions, even if that’s exactly what usually happens in the age of social media.

Unless pure insanity ensues, expect Porzingis to suit up for the Knicks next season and for the entirety of at least his rookie deal.

After that, maybe Clippers fans should be optimistic about landing him in his prime.