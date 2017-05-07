Watch: Kevin Durant picks up tech and flagrant after shoving Rudy Gobert

Kevin Durant was the star of the night in the Golden State Warriors’ 102-91 victory, posting 38 points on 15-for-26 shooting in a dominant individual performance.

But, oddly enough, things got a bit testy between Durant and one of his opponents.

Usually KD is as cool as the other side of the pillow, but Utah’s Rudy Gobert was able to get under his skin late in the fourth quarter with the Warriors up by 11 points.

First, Gobert gave Durant a shove while posting up down low. As a response, KD gave him a harder two-handed shove back and was assessed a flagrant one and technical foul. Gobert got off with no foul as a result of the the brief altercation.

Check out the intense exchange below:

Immediately after Durant was called for the foul, it looked like he was going to let his anger get the best of him, so Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown rushed onto the court to separate him from anyone in a Jazz uniform, recognizing the gravity that a confrontation might have in the grand scheme of things.

Since Kelly Oubre was suspended one game for his push on Kelly Olynyk in the Eastern Conference semifinals, it remains to be seen whether or not the NBA rules that Durant’s push warrants a similar punishment. At first glance, it seems as though there was a clear difference between Oubre's push and Durant's, but in the end, the league office will decide if there should be an additional punishment.

After the game, Durant explained that the foul call and everyone’s reaction to it is why people think the league is soft.

He has a point. The fact that he got both a flagrant and technical foul as a result of the play shows the NBA's effort to put player safety as one of their chief concerns.

Durant was super heated throughout the game, which was evident. At one point, he even got into a confrontation with a Jazz fan with court-side seats.

The fan must have said some really provocative things in order to get Durant to respond to him.

And also told Utah’s mascot to get off the court after a timeout, cursing at him.

It was all business and no fun and games for Durant. In the end, the Warriors benefitted from his killer mindset and will be looking forward to utilizing him at full health for the remainder of their playoff run.