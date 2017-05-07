Warriors pull away in fourth, lead Jazz 3-0 in Western Semis

Warriors 102, Jazz 91; Golden State leads series 3-0

Leading by two points heading into the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored the Jazz 30-21 in the final period to earn the win. While Steph Curry (23/5/4) and Klay Thompson (6/1/0) both struggled, shooting a combined 7-for-29 from the field and 3-for-15 from three, Kevin Durant (38/13/1) was dominant, shooting 15-for-26 and serving as the go-to scorer. Gordon Hayward (29/2/6) and Rudy Gobert (21/15/4) led the charge for the Jazz in the loss in front of the home crowd.