It was all too easy for Canelo Alvarez in the end.

The 26-year-old Mexican dominated Julio César Chávez Jr. in Las Vegas, registering his 48th career victory in the process.

Boxing fans were hoping for a closer encounter between the two fighters, but Canelo won every round and the official scores at the end of the bout were 120-108, 120-108 and 120-108.

“Tonight I showed I could move, I could box, I showed as a fighter I can do all things,” Canelo was quoted as saying by the Guardian after the fight. “I thought I was going to showcase myself as a fighter that could throw punches, but he just wouldn’t do it.”

Canelo then confirmed that he has agreed a fight with Gennady Golovkin (GGG) for September 16.

“I’ve shown I can do lots of things in the ring, anything a fighter brings – I’ve shown I can showcase myself. I wanted to try something new, I never sit down in sparring and I didn’t want to sit here. GGG – you are next my friend. The fight is done.

“I’ve never feared anyone, since I was 16 fighting as a professional. When I was born, fear was gone. I never got my share of fear. I’m very happy, and the rivalry is going to show my skills even more. I’ve had difficult fights, and that will no doubt be a tough fight. But, I always say, Canelo Álvarez is the best because I fight the best.”

Chávez Jr. speaks after the fight

After the fight, Chávez Jr. admitted he’d been beaten by the better boxer.

“Canelo beat me, he beat me at the distance. He is a very active fighter – he’s very good and he beat me,” Chávez Jr. was also quoted as saying by the Guardian. “I wanted to box but he went to the ropes and I just needed to throw more punches. I would’ve attacked more I would’ve been countered by his punches. Nacho told me to do that but the strategy didn’t work.

“The speed and the distance was the key. I didn’t feel that much power because I felt dwindled, I couldn’t throw as many punches as I wanted. My father kept telling me to throw more punches from the ringside.”

Probably should have listened to your dad, Julio.

