Football

Neymar.

Antoine Greizmann posts tribute to 'copycat' Neymar on social media

Neymar is in sumptuous form at the moment, and is further adding proof that he is the long-term future of Barcelona when the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are too old to continue.

With every passing season he seems to be getting better and better and bar a small dip in form this term earlier in the campaign, he's played his part in keeping Barca level with Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish table.

He displayed his credentials again this weekend, playing a massive part in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Villarreal by opening the scoring against the Yellow Submarine with just over 20 minutes on the clock.

Earlier in the day, another La Liga golden boy, Antoine Griezmann, helped Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Eibar, and he clearly had an eye on events unfolding at the Nou Camp in the evening.

And he, too, couldn't help but notice the Brazilian's goal celebration when he opened the scoring for the defending champions.

Griezmann is well known for breaking out the 'Hotline Bling' celebration when he scores, and it seemed that Neymar wanted a piece of the action, too, as he copied the celebration himself.

But instead of calling him out in annoyance or dishing out a small dig accusing him of copying him, he instead took to social media to pay tribute to the Brazil international.

Posting a picture of Neymar doing the celebration to his personal Instagram page, he added a cartoon crown to his head and included the caption: "#NeyNey #vraireconnaissentvrai @neymarjr" alongside a series of emojis.

The two have never expressed any great affection towards each other in the past, but it would seem that there is a huge mutual respect between them.

Whether Neymar, who himself is a big social media user, will respond in kind remains to be seen, but it is an unlikely alliance that could annoy Real Madrid fans.

Real also managed to keep their title bid alive and kicking thanks to a 4-0 win over already relegated Granada. 

All the damage was done in the first half with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale nowhere near the squad.

Topics:
La Liga
UEFA Champions League
Football

