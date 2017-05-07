The Premier League title is heading back to London, and almost certainly to Chelsea.

Despite having spent a collective £323.6million last summer, the harsh reality is that neither of the Manchester clubs have put in a serious challenge at the top this season.

It almost seems laughable now that the question at the start of the campaign was whether it would be Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho who would lift the trophy in May.

Article continues below

The answer to that disappointment? Spend even more.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are being linked with some pretty audacious moves when the transfer window opens.

Article continues below

Antoine Griezmann is top of that list for the Red Devils and in Mourinho's defence, this can't just be put down to unnecessary spending.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the season and is a long way off recovering from a double cruciate ligament rupture Wayne Rooney's deterioration has been plain to see, and as such, the club captain is also set to leave Old Trafford.

United want another world-class forward

The club undoubtedly need to strengthen up front, even if Marcus Rashford is once again showing signs of his potential.

The Sunday Times claim that, never one to shy away from a big statement, Mourinho is plotting one of the most controversial deals of the summer by raiding City for Sergio Aguero.

If it did happen, it would surely surpass the shock factor of Denis Law or Carlos Tevez, who have crossed the city's divide in the past.

No longer City's undisputed king

The newspaper suggest that Guardiola will allow the Argentine to leave, but even Mourinho realises that his Catalan rival will be reluctant to sell to him.

The Portuguese boss will ask the question, however, because he believes that the 28-year-old is still the best option available.

In the long-term, it's likely that Gabriel Jesus will surpass the two-time title winner as City's main forward, while Kelechi Iheanacho is another option from the bench.

Given Aguero's status, it must have been difficult for him to adjust to his new role as just one of many quality strikers at the Etihad.

It remains to be seen whether anything will come of United's interest, but you have to admire the sheer nerve of Mourinho for even considering it.

Should City allow Sergio Aguero to leave? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms