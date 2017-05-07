GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Twitter reacts to Jeff Stelling going mad watching Hartlepool on Soccer Saturday

One of the best things about a Saturday afternoon, if you're not at a game yourself, it to tune in to Sky Sports and check on Jeff Stelling and his panel run us through the day's events in the top flight and the football league.

And because of his infectious personality, he's made a nation of fans care about the fortunes of Hartlepool United, when they normally wouldn't even register them on their radar.

His love for his club is clear for all to see, and this season in particular they were in desperate need of some extra support as they battled to remain in League Two going into the final day of the season.

With Leyton Orient already gone, the last relegation spot was either going to be taken by Hartlepool or Welsh side Newport County, who were perched precariously a place above them.

Taking on a title chasing Doncaster Rovers, United appeared to be up against it, while Newport were at home to mid-table Notts County with the seemingly easier tie.

With minimal Premier League action on show during the 3 o'clock kick offs and the Championship on a break until Sunday, the studio assigned Paul Merson and Matt Le Tissier to keep an eye on the relegation race.

Stelling was decked out in his Hartlepool shirt, and was given a huge lifeline as his side took an unexpected lead against Doncaster, as Paul Merson exploded into raptures.

Stelling followed suit and failed to contain his delight at his side taking the lead. See the scenes in the video below...

Brilliant, that's what football is all about, no matter who you are or what your job is, there's nothing quite like seeing your club score an important goal.

However, joy was soon to turn to anguish. Newport, who had been drawing with County managed to get themselves a late winner, which sparked off wild scenes at their ground, but the mood was a sombre one in the studio as a Newport win would send Hartlepool down no matter what their score was.

It was up to Le Tissier to break the news, and the look on Stelling's face said it all.

Heartbreaking, you can't help but feel for him. And neither could the legions of fans watching at home, who took to Twitter to express their own feelings on watching such a likeable man see his team go down live on air.

Topics:
Paul Merson
Football
League Two

