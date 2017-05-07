It's perfectly understandable that we're going to be bombarded with rumours about Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Few 18-year-old's have captured the imagination like the Frenchman has done this season.

Firing Monaco to the top of Ligue 1, he's scored 19 goals in domestic competitions, netting a further five in the Champions League.

Ultimately, it doesn't look like it's going to be enough to help his team to the final as they trail Juventus 2-0 after the semi-final first leg - but it has still won him plenty of admirers across Europe.

Monaco have themselves earned plaudits for assembling such an impressive young squad under Leonardo Jardim, but they are expected to cash in on the likes of Mbappe.

A price tag of £85m shouldn't be too much of an obstacle for Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, the main clubs set to enquire about signing the starlet.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are also willing to pay up. It may be uncharacteristic for the Gunners to spend that kind of money, but it's also unlike them to miss out on the top four and it looks as if that could well happen.

Unfortunately, the idea of such a highly-rated player snubbing Madrid in favour of a switch to the Emirates seems pretty ludicrous.

How Wenger will sell Arsenal to Mbappe

Yet, it's claimed that Arsene Wenger has a solid plan to convince the teenager to move to north London.

Arsenal will tell Mbappe that not only would they play him every week, they will play him as a centre-forward instead of pushing him out wide.

Part of the reason behind his phenomenal rise has been Jardim's decision to put him in a central role, bringing him in from the wing.

Arsenal will still struggle to convince

That's an offer he may not get from Real, and Wenger is hoping his links with Monaco will be a further factor in swaying his compatriot's decision.

Ironically, though, Wenger is also a major obstacle because his own future is still unclear. Prospective signings are going to want to know for certain whether Le Professeur will still be in charge before committing, and we're no closer to finding that out.

The Arsenal boss has already made the rather embarrassing admission that he came close to signing Mbappe last year, even visiting his home.

Failure to convince him on that occasion could now cost the club dear, but they have a back-up option in place should the forward go elsewhere.

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the next name on their wish list, though he isn't going to come cheap either with a price of £70million on his head.

Who should Kylian Mbappe join this summer? Have your say in the comments.

