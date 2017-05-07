GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Neymar responds to Antoine Griezmann’s Instagram post about his celebration

When Neymar scored the opening goal in Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Villarreal at the Camp Nou on Saturday, he produced a celebration that Spanish football fans have seen time and time again over the past couple of seasons - although not from the Brazilian himself.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is famous for his ‘Hotline Bling’ celebration, a tribute to the dance move from the hit song by Drake.

And it was replicated by Neymar after breaking the deadlock against the Yellow Submarine.

Neymar must have known that Griezmann, one of elite football’s most happy-go-lucky players, wouldn’t have felt remotely bitter towards his celebration being copied on this occasion.

Just imagine if Neymar had replicated Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration instead. We wouldn’t have heard the end of it.

After discovering Neymar had copied his celebration, Griezmann sent Neymar the following message on Instagram.

Alongside a side-by-side photo of them both performing the ‘Hotline Bling’ celebration, Griezmann wrote: “Top celebration!”

Neymar responds to Griezmann's post

Neymar then reposted Griezmann’s Instagram post, before adding: “Joy brother!”.

It’s great to see two rival players paying tribute to each other on social media. As well all know, that’s very rare indeed.

Neymar shone against Villarreal

Neymar played the full 90 minutes in Barcelona’s convincing win over Villarreal.

Luis Enrique’s side remain top of La Liga, level on points with Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Griezmann wasn't rested against Eibar

Griezmann, meanwhile, played for 86 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 win against Eibar earlier on Saturday.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone named a full-strength starting line-up, despite the fact his team host Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar - La Liga

Simeone’s men trail 3-0 following Tuesday night’s first leg defeat at the Bernabeu.

Griezmann was anonymous in the first leg and will be hoping to make much more of an impact in the last ever European match at the Vicente Calderon later this week.

