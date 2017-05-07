Paul Merson gets a hard time on Sky Sports.

The former Arsenal midfielder has become more well-known for his hilarious soundbites than for having anything particularly sensible to say. Perhaps we're being harsh, but that's the way a lot of fans see it.

A clip of Merse went viral earlier this season. Alongside Phil Thompson, the 49-year-old delivered a scathing attack on Marco Silva, insisting the newly-appointed Hull manager would have no chance of success because he didn't have previous experience of the Premier League.

The Tigers may now go down after their 2-0 defeat to Sunderland, but it's fair to say Silva has done a superb job regardless.

From calling Leroy Sane 'bacon sarnie' to generally struggling to pronounce the name of any player of more than two syllables, we've been treated to some great entertainment from Merson this term.

And although he gets a lot of stick, he's doing pretty well for himself as a pundit.

It's always interesting to hear what the Soccer Saturday boys make of the world's top players, and in his column in Saturday's Daily Star, Merson has weighed in with his view of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid star had an unbelievable 2016, winning the Champions League, the European Championships, and the Ballon d'Or.

Why Merson 'cant warm to him'

Lionel Messi may have just reached 50 goals for the season, but Ronaldo is still much-loved as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Yet, Merson has revealed the one reason he's never been a massive fan.

"I still can’t warm to him, though. I find him quite selfish," he wrote.

"If he’s not scored, he’s not interested. When one of his team-mates scores, he rarely rushes to congratulate them. I’m not surprised some Real fans whistle him."

It's a valid point, and it could explain why the 32-year-old's relationship with the Bernabeu crowd is a little strained despite everything he's achieved at the club.

"I’ve watched Ronaldo a lot lately and at times he’s not brought much to the party," Merson added.

"Then he scores a hat-trick in a Champions League semi-final, so you have to hand it to him."

To Merson's credit, he's never afraid to make a bold statement even if it means putting his neck on the line. He's done just that with his prediction for his old club's game against Manchester United on Sunday, insisting:"Arsenal are a certainty to beat Manchester United."

We'll see, Merse, we'll see.

