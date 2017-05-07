GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

When Cristiano Ronaldo made Clive Tyldesley eat his words with goal v Arsenal in 2009

There have been some absolute humdingers between Arsenal and Manchester United over the past 20 years.

As well as the many unforgettable Premier League clashes between the two sides, there have also been a few memorable FA Cup ties involving the two rivals - including, of course, the 2005 final - while they also met at the semi-final stage of the 2008-09 Champions League.

That two-legged semi-final clash is arguably the biggest Arsenal v Man Utd clash ever - but it was Sir Alex Ferguson’s side who advanced to the final after a convincing 4-1 aggregate victory.

John O’Shea scored the only goal of the first leg at Old Trafford and Arsenal fans were full of hope and expectation ahead of the return leg at the Emirates Stadium a week later.

But their hopes were crushed inside the opening 11 minutes when Park Ji-Sung and then Cristiano Ronaldo both scored to put United 3-0 ahead on aggregate.

Ronaldo then scored again on the hour-mark to guarantee United’s place in the final, before Robin van Persie netted a consolation goal for the Gunners.

Ronaldo's two goals were classics

Ronaldo, playing his last few matches for United ahead of his £80 million transfer to Real Madrid, scored two unbelievably good goals that night.

Manchester United's Scottish manager Sir

His second goal - a classic United counter-attack featuring Park and Wayne Rooney - has been repeated on countless occasions over the years.

And the Portuguese superstar’s first of the night was a free-kick from at least 35 yards.

How Clive Tyldesley made himself look silly

ITV’s lead commentator Clive Tyldesley was covering the game and made a comment just before the free-kick that ended up sounding very foolish indeed.

“It’s 35 yards or more,” Tyldesley said as he lined up the free-kick, “Too far for Ronaldo to think about it.”

Tyldesley was actually finishing his sentence as Ronaldo hammered the ball towards the Arsenal goal.

And once it flew past Manuel Almunia, who really should have done better to prevent the goal, Tyldesley then screamed: “Oooh! Absolutely sensational!”

You can watch/listen to it here…

Or skip to 1:40 in this video…

A lesson to commentators everywhere: never underestimate Ronaldo.

