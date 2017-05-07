Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Manchester United is almost certainly up, but there's still hope that his career isn't over.

A double rupture to the cruciate knee ligament would be enough to finish off most 35-year-old's, but the striker didn't even need a stretcher to leave the field after suffering the injury against Anderlecht.

No football fan will want to see the legendary forward end his playing days on such a disappointing note.

All the indications were that Zlatan had more to give after scoring 28 goals in all competitions this season.

There was a sense of unfinished business at Old Trafford. For a man who has won 13 titles with Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, and PSG, he'll want more than an EFL Cup to show for his time in England.

Had he signed a new contract with the Red Devils when he had the chance, maybe we'd have seen him in a United shirt again next season.

As it is, the Swede is expected to move on. The debate rages on about whether United are actually a better team collectively when he doesn't play, as evidenced by their recent 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Yet, plenty of sides would be honoured to have him spearheading their side, and if he can complete his recovery, he should be able to find a new club quickly.

Zlatan is literally unbelievable

Fortunately, the latest report from Swedish paper Expressen, brought to our attention by 101GreatGoals, suggests he will be able to play again.

The doctors treating Ibra have basically confirmed that he's an absolute machine. Medical professionals have apparently been shocked by how strong his knees are, to the extent where they would like to conduct research on him.

Bar his current injury, there is almost no damage, which is said to be almost impossible for a footballer who has been playing at the top level for almost 20 years.

Things are going rather well for Zlatan off the pitch. With an estimated wealth of £110m, he's surpassed Wayne Rooney in the Sunday Times' rich list as the country's richest footballer, behind only Lewis Hamilton in sport more generally.

Undoubtedly, though, his main focus will be returning to action as soon as possible. This was his latest update on social media following his surgery:

If even the doctors don't think he's human, there's every chance he'll be back on the pitch before too long.

