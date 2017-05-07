GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tyson Fury: Ready for a comeback.

Tyson Fury makes big prediction about what would happen if he fights Anthony Joshua

British professional boxer Tyson Fury is aiming to return to the ring this year and is targeting Anthony Joshua as his potential opponent.

Joshua outlasted Wladimir Klitschko at the Wembley Stadium on April 29, which was the finest performance of his pro career, retaining the IBF belt while winning the WBA(Super) and IBO titles.

However, the Joshua-Klitschko duel left Fury far from being impressed as he made a sensational claim that his fight with the current unified world heavyweight champion would be the easiest of his entire career.

He likened the bout to "a cat playing with a ball of wool" later stating AJ to be a "fraud", completely determined to make a mug of him inside the ring.

The controversial Brit stands firm on his belief that he can put an end to his rival's unbeaten run and indeed embarrass him.

Fury: Joshua would be my easiest fight

The 28-year-old told BBC 5 Live, per the Daily Mirror: "I could come back with no comeback fights and still box rings around that body builder."

He was highly critical of Joshua's attributes and pointed out the flaws that could help him get the better of the Olympic champion.

Terry Flanagan and Petr Petrov Public Work Out

"Joshua is a big man with a puncher's chance and has no footwork, no speed or stamina. He is a boxer's dream.

"AJ will be my easiest fight. I will play with him like a cat with a ball of wool - hands behind my back, making a right mug of him.

"I will rip the fraud from the division."

Tyson Fury got his licence cancelled by the British Boxing Board of Control last October following a positive drug test ahead of his rematch with Klitschko, but he is hopeful of regaining it after a successful rehabilitation program in the earlier months.

Although, the former heavyweight champion still has some way to go as he looks bizarrely out of shape to face Joshua. Fury intends to lose eight stone in weight in order to bring his fight with Joshua to fruition.

Fury has been in Marbella

The Gypsy King is presently on a training camp in Marbella along with Billy Joe Saunders and took to social media, posting on Instagram, showcasing his skills as he went head-to-head with Saunders in a race through water after a training run in the Spanish heat.

Both Joshua and Fury are still to be defeated in their 19 and 25 fights respectively to date. Negotiations could take very little time as the duo are inclined to fight each other to prove their supremacy in the heavyweight division.

The boxing fraternity, as well as the fans across the globe, wish to witness one of the biggest fights in British boxing history in Joshua vs Fury, which would undoubtedly be an enthralling contest.

