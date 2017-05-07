Zinedine Zidane took the risk to field a weakened side against Granada on Saturday but, as expected, Real Madrid once again stormed to victory.

An eight-minute brace from James Rodriguez, who started just his 12th league game of the season, gave Los Blancos a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes.

Alvaro Morata then extended their advantage after half hour before adding a second five minutes later to make it 4-0. Game over.

Victory at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes meant Real kept pace with Barcelona in the La Liga title race, with Lionel Messi and co. also hitting four past Villarreal.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Zidane hailed his players for putting in a superb performance despite not playing too regularly.

"For a coach it is the best news," he said, per ESPN. "[It] means that they are all committed to what we are doing, and good physically.

"Each time they get a chance to come in they do well. I can only be satisfied with all that. We got the points again and we are very happy. When you score after two minutes, it makes the game easier.

"The start of our game was perfect. Granada are in difficulties, and if we begin the game as we did it is normal that they will have more problems."

One player who once again impressed was Casemiro, who has excelled under Zidane this season and become an important member of Real's midfield.

What he offers in the middle of the park is balance and protection, whereas the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic are more forward-thinking players.

And the Brazilian once again proved why he's becoming a fan favourite after the game when he produced a classy reaction to a young Real supporter interrupting his post-match interview.

In the video below (see at 1:36), when the young fan approaches Casemiro to ask for his shirt, he has no hesitation to oblige and starts taking off his jacket.

The fan is then taken away by security but Casemiro says "Wait, wait, wait" so he can hand over his shirt after the interview.

How lovely. Casemiro's No.14 jersey will be worth even more to the youngster should Real go on to win their first La Liga title since 2011/12.

Three games remain for Los Blancos to take advantage of their game in hand over Barcelona and end their title drought.

