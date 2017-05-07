GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Casemiro.

Casemiro produces classy reaction to young Real fan interrupting his interview

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Zinedine Zidane took the risk to field a weakened side against Granada on Saturday but, as expected, Real Madrid once again stormed to victory.

An eight-minute brace from James Rodriguez, who started just his 12th league game of the season, gave Los Blancos a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes.

Alvaro Morata then extended their advantage after half hour before adding a second five minutes later to make it 4-0. Game over.

Article continues below

Victory at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes meant Real kept pace with Barcelona in the La Liga title race, with Lionel Messi and co. also hitting four past Villarreal.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Zidane hailed his players for putting in a superb performance despite not playing too regularly.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

"For a coach it is the best news," he said, per ESPN. "[It] means that they are all committed to what we are doing, and good physically.

"Each time they get a chance to come in they do well. I can only be satisfied with all that. We got the points again and we are very happy. When you score after two minutes, it makes the game easier.

"The start of our game was perfect. Granada are in difficulties, and if we begin the game as we did it is normal that they will have more problems."

One player who once again impressed was Casemiro, who has excelled under Zidane this season and become an important member of Real's midfield.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What he offers in the middle of the park is balance and protection, whereas the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic are more forward-thinking players.

And the Brazilian once again proved why he's becoming a fan favourite after the game when he produced a classy reaction to a young Real supporter interrupting his post-match interview.

In the video below (see at 1:36), when the young fan approaches Casemiro to ask for his shirt, he has no hesitation to oblige and starts taking off his jacket.

The fan is then taken away by security but Casemiro says "Wait, wait, wait" so he can hand over his shirt after the interview.

How lovely. Casemiro's No.14 jersey will be worth even more to the youngster should Real go on to win their first La Liga title since 2011/12.

Three games remain for Los Blancos to take advantage of their game in hand over Barcelona and end their title drought.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Karim Benzema
Casemiro
Zinedine Zidane
James Rodriguez
Football
Gareth Bale

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again