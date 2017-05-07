The boxing world finally has the fight it's been waiting for.

Canelo Alvarez turned in yet another masterful performance, outclassing his countryman Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to set up a September bout with IBF-WBA-WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin before a T-Mobile Arena-record crowd of 20,510.

“Triple-G, you are next my friend,” Alvarez said. “The fight is done. I’ve never feared anyone since I was 16, fighting as a professional. When I was born, fear was gone.”

The deal was announced while Alvarez was being interviewed in the ring on Saturday. They will fight on Sept. 16.

Alvarez won a unanimous decision from Chavez, battering him around the ring with hard, clean shots from start to finish. Alvarez had a masterful performance, almost teasing his opponent at times with pure genius.

“Tonight I showed I could move and box,” Alvarez said. “I showed as a fighter I could do all things.”

Chavez Jr. added: “Canelo beat me. He beat me at a distance.”

Golovkin always likely to fight the winner

The only fight for Alvarez after Chavez had to be the one against the unbeaten Golovkin, which Alvarez promoter Oscar De La Hoya had been promising for more than a year. Last May, after Alvarez knocked Amir Khan out, Alvarez invited Golovkin into the same ring, but the fight wasn’t made.

Golovkin did his part in March to make the bout by defeating Daniel Jacobs, setting up a mega-match which almost certainly would be the year’s richest event.

“I feel very excited,” Golovkin said. “Right now is a different story. In September, it will be a different style — a big drama show. I’m ready. First, congrats to Canelo and his team. Right now, I think everyone is excited for September. Canelo looked very good tonight, and 100 percent he is the biggest challenge of my career. Good luck to Canelo in September.”

Video: The moment Canelo v GGG was announced

Watch the moment the fight was announced here...

While Golovkin will likely be favoured, if and when the fight is officially made, Alvarez will give him the hardest test of his career. After Golovkin beat Kell Brook this seemed like the most obvious fight for him, and now the whole world will find out who really is the better fighter.

