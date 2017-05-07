GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Messi will now be available for Argentina's qualifiers .

Arturo Vidal hits out at Lionel Messi's ban being overturned

With Argentina struggling to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Lionel Messi's ban could not have been overturned at a better time.

The Albiceleste desperately need their main man to help them to next year's tournament in Russia, and he will now be available after FIFA gave into an appeal.

Argentina have quite enough on their hands as they search for a replacement for Edgardo Bauza, who was sacked with his country lying fifth in their qualifying group.

However, Messi's suspension for verbally abusing match official Dewson Silva and refusing to shake his hand after the 1-0 win over Chile was their biggest worry.

The Barcelona superstar was originally punished with a four-game ban and a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs.

A FIFA statement has since confirmed that the decision has now been quashed, reading:

"The FIFA appeal committee has upheld the appeal lodged by the Argentinian Football Association.

"On behalf of the player Lionel Messi, against the decision taken by the FIFA disciplinary committee, lifting the sanctions imposed on him as a result."

Messi's back 

The return of their all-time leading goalscorer isn't just a huge boost for Argentina, but also great news for the neutral.

United States v Argentina: Semifinal - Copa America Centenario

Yet, there is unsurprisingly a sense of injustice felt by their rivals.

It's understandable for players to get a little heated, but telling a referee "f*** off, the c*** of your mother" is just not acceptable by any means.

In fact, it's fair to say that few players would get away with it. Chile's Gary Medel only had a similar ban shortened by one game, so it will be a particularly sore point for the Copa America champions.

Vidal isn't happy 

Chile and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has alluded to that in an interview with Cooperativa, cited by the Mirror.

"That issue is complicated," Vidal said.

"If only the rules were the same for everyone.

FBL-COPAM2016-ARG-CHI

"Well for Argentina, Messi and football, because it's always nice to see Messi play for his country, he always gives everything."

It remains to be seen if any action will be taken against the 29-year-old, as suggesting that Messi gets special treatment is a huge claim to make.

Chile are just a point above Argentina, so Messi's return could have huge ramifications for how the qualifying stages pan out.

Were FIFA right to overturn Messi's ban? Have your say in the comments. 

