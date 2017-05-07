GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alvaro Morata reveals what Diego Simeone said to him during Champions League match

Diego Simeone had little to smile about at the Bernabeu last Tuesday.

His Atletico Madrid side were hammered 3-0 by local rivals Real Madrid and now have a mountain to climb ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

Madrid, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick, now have one foot and four toes in next month’s final.

However, there was one moment during the match where Simeone briefly smiled.

The Argentine coach was spotted saying something to Alvaro Morata as the striker warmed up. He covered his mouth to ensure he couldn’t be lip-read.

Simeone denied he'd told Morata to join Atletico

It was initially speculated that Simeone had said to Morata “come with me to Atletico”.

However, this was denied by Simeone in his post-match press conference.

"I didn't say that,” the Atleti boss insisted, “I just made a joke when he passed me."

But was Simeone telling the truth?

Morata reveals exactly what Simeone said to him

Journalists asked Morata to give his version of events following his brace in Madrid’s 4-0 win over relegated Granada on Saturday night.

And Morata revealed exactly what Simeone had said to him.

p1bfhap6ka3bd1plgr1g75b1fbh9.jpg

"Simeone had a joke with me, one which had nothing to do with football," the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by Marca.

"I know him because he played with [my agent] Juanma Lopez and he asked me for some croissants from the brand I have launched."

Yep, Simeone had simply asked for some croissants.

Great PR for 'Crosantino'

Morata has previously helped spread the word of ‘Crosantino’, the Spanish brand in question.

The gourmet bakery, according to Marca, have a shop in the centre of the Spanish capital.

And after mentioning the shop to journalists, it’s safe to assume Morata won’t be able to move for free croissants over the next few weeks.

Topics:
La Liga
Alvaro Morata
Football

