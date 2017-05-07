GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexis Sanchez and Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola has a plan to force Alexis Sanchez-Man City move this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Alexis Sanchez gave a damning verdict on his and Arsenal's season ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash against Manchester United.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the Chilean explained how he was "disappointed" with how it's panned out.

"I don't think it has been a very good season for me because I came here to win trophies," he said, "to be competing in the Champions League semi-finals and to win the Premier League.

Article continues below

"I feel disappointed that we aren't in a position to win the Premier League or the Champions League. We do have the FA Cup final coming up and we'll give it our all to try to win it."

Sanchez's future in north London has been in doubt for quite some time now but he also revealed how no decision has yet been made.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

"No [there isn't an update]," the 28-year-old added. "We've said that the two of us will sit down together to discuss the topic, in terms of what will happen and what we're going to do, what's best for the club, what's best for me, what's best for him.

"We'll speak once the season is over because if I speak now, that would take my focus away from what I want, which is qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup."

Losing Sanchez would be nothing short of a disaster for Arsene Wenger, who is set to extend his stay as Arsenal manager but won't want to sell his best player.

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Among those interested in the Chile international are Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It's the latter who Wenger will be most wary of given Sanchez's relationship with Pep Guardiola, who he played under at Barcelona.

Guardiola is reportedly very keen to reunite with Sanchez and, according to the Mirror, he wants the winger to hold out for a move to the Etihad by rejecting advances from abroad.

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Wenger - should he be forced into selling - would refuse to allow Sanchez to join a Premier League rival and instead send him to PSG or Bayern.

But Sanchez has a big say in his future and could double cross Wenger by holding his nerve and demanding a move to Manchester.

These are worrying times for Arsenal. With Sanchez's frustrations mounting, Guardiola's influence will only grow stronger and could see his wish granted.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again