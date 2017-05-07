Alexis Sanchez gave a damning verdict on his and Arsenal's season ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash against Manchester United.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the Chilean explained how he was "disappointed" with how it's panned out.

"I don't think it has been a very good season for me because I came here to win trophies," he said, "to be competing in the Champions League semi-finals and to win the Premier League.

"I feel disappointed that we aren't in a position to win the Premier League or the Champions League. We do have the FA Cup final coming up and we'll give it our all to try to win it."

Sanchez's future in north London has been in doubt for quite some time now but he also revealed how no decision has yet been made.

"No [there isn't an update]," the 28-year-old added. "We've said that the two of us will sit down together to discuss the topic, in terms of what will happen and what we're going to do, what's best for the club, what's best for me, what's best for him.

"We'll speak once the season is over because if I speak now, that would take my focus away from what I want, which is qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup."

Losing Sanchez would be nothing short of a disaster for Arsene Wenger, who is set to extend his stay as Arsenal manager but won't want to sell his best player.

Among those interested in the Chile international are Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It's the latter who Wenger will be most wary of given Sanchez's relationship with Pep Guardiola, who he played under at Barcelona.

Guardiola is reportedly very keen to reunite with Sanchez and, according to the Mirror, he wants the winger to hold out for a move to the Etihad by rejecting advances from abroad.

Wenger - should he be forced into selling - would refuse to allow Sanchez to join a Premier League rival and instead send him to PSG or Bayern.

But Sanchez has a big say in his future and could double cross Wenger by holding his nerve and demanding a move to Manchester.

These are worrying times for Arsenal. With Sanchez's frustrations mounting, Guardiola's influence will only grow stronger and could see his wish granted.

