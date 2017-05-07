GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cesc Fabregas shows up Thibaut Courtois with brilliant free-kick in Chelsea training

Antonio Conte may not be his biggest fan, but Cesc Fabregas is simply unstoppable on his day.

The ex-Arsenal man has a keen eye for a pass, possesses a flawless first touch and has made amassing assists an art. For all his time on the bench, the Gunners can’t help but miss their old captain.

From Fabregas’ perspective though, his 2016-17 campaign looks destined to end in glory. With Tottenham slumping to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham, Chelsea are within touching distance of the Premier League title.

It would see the Spaniard garner his second league trophy in just three years in west London, compared to one FA Cup in eight years with Arsenal.

One trope that was abundantly clear across both clubs, however, was Fabregas’ ability from a set piece. Whether it was a corner, free-kick or even a penalty, the 29-year-old seemed capable of placing it wherever he wanted from a dead ball.

This was particularly apparent in March of last season when Fabregas scored a superb free-kick against West Ham. It was about as top corner as you can get and even a full-stretched Adrian was left hapless.

The Spaniard might not have scored a goal of the likes since then, but his ability to replicate such strikes is seemingly exemplary. After all, his Instagram feed is testament to this.

In a recent Chelsea training session, the midfield was practicing free-kicks with, of all people, Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian ‘keeper is known for being good with his feet and is actually a decent outfield player himself. Nevertheless, Fabregas gave him quite the lesson in shooting from set pieces in an instance.

The brilliant effort can be seen below:

Not bad, huh?

In almost identical fashion to his strike against the Hammers last year, Fabregas floats the ball over the wall to find the top left corner. What can be assumed to be Asmir Begovic is beaten all ends up.

Courtois was poised to line up an effort of his own, but it’s highly doubtful he was able to match his teammate’s effort. Either that or Fabregas was rather cunning with his editing.

Chelsea fans will be hoping for more of the same from their Spanish midfielder in the final games of the run-in, too. After all, the Blues are just two wins away from the sweet, sweet taste of silverware.

As far as free-kicks are concerned though, Fabregas is in esteemed company.

Willian beat no other than Hugo Lloris from a set piece in the FA Cup semi final recently and Marcos Alonso demonstrated his expertise against Bournemouth. Moreover, you can never write off David Luiz and his ability with a knuckle ball.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN CITY

Therefore, at the very least, Chelsea have one aspect of their game more than covered with the title in sight. Spurs are left needing the mother of all favours from Middlesbrough, West Brom, Watford and Sunderland, after all.

Do you think Cesc Fabregas deserves more game time at Chelsea? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Eden Hazard
Thibaut Courtois
Francesc Fabregas
FA Cup
Didier Drogba
Football

