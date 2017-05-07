It's no longer really a question of whether Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal or not, but where he'll be playing his football next season.

The Telegraph report that Bayern Munich have thrown their hat into the ring and are willing to pay as much as £55million, but there are several other top clubs who are interested.

With just a year left on his current contract, the Chilean has shown no sign of committing to Arsenal.

Article continues below

Wages are one issue, but even if that could be resolved, the Gunners can't expect a player of his talent to stay while they languish in sixth in the table.

The 28-year-old has made no secret of his frustrations this season.

Article continues below

Throwing his gloves to the floor against Bournemouth, hiding under a coat against Swansea - Sanchez has made it abundantly clear that he isn't happy with the mediocrity that's set in at the Emirates.

It's safe to say there won't be many Arsenal fans who hold out much hope of keeping him, and especially not after his comments on Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester United game.

Arsenal haven't competed

"I don't think it has been a very good season for me because I came here to win trophies, to be competing in the Champions League and to win the Premier League, and I feel disappointed that we aren't in a position to win the Premier League or the Champions League," he said.

When asked whether Arsenal's potential failure to qualify for the Champions League will affect his future, he added:

"It depends. What I want to do now is to finish the season well, try to qualify for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup."

"I want to win for them [the fans] and for the team. That's why it's so frustrating when you don't come out on top in games that are there to be won.

"I think that if a player wants to be at the very top, he needs to win the Champions League and league titles."

While it's already confirmed that his side can no longer finish above Spurs, there is still the top four to play for.

It doesn't sound like Sanchez will be celebrating with Arsenal's customary dressing room selfies if they do make the Champions League, though, as it seems he's already planning to cut his losses.

Who should Alexis Sanchez join this summer? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms