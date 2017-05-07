GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez sums up why he's so frustrated at Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's no longer really a question of whether Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal or not, but where he'll be playing his football next season.

The Telegraph report that Bayern Munich have thrown their hat into the ring and are willing to pay as much as £55million, but there are several other top clubs who are interested.

With just a year left on his current contract, the Chilean has shown no sign of committing to Arsenal.

Article continues below

Wages are one issue, but even if that could be resolved, the Gunners can't expect a player of his talent to stay while they languish in sixth in the table.

The 28-year-old has made no secret of his frustrations this season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Throwing his gloves to the floor against Bournemouth, hiding under a coat against Swansea - Sanchez has made it abundantly clear that he isn't happy with the mediocrity that's set in at the Emirates.

It's safe to say there won't be many Arsenal fans who hold out much hope of keeping him, and especially not after his comments on Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester United game.

Arsenal haven't competed 

"I don't think it has been a very good season for me because I came here to win trophies, to be competing in the Champions League and to win the Premier League, and I feel disappointed that we aren't in a position to win the Premier League or the Champions League," he said.

When asked whether Arsenal's potential failure to qualify for the Champions League will affect his future, he added:

"It depends. What I want to do now is to finish the season well, try to qualify for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup."

"I want to win for them [the fans] and for the team. That's why it's so frustrating when you don't come out on top in games that are there to be won.

"I think that if a player wants to be at the very top, he needs to win the Champions League and league titles."

While it's already confirmed that his side can no longer finish above Spurs, there is still the top four to play for.

It doesn't sound like Sanchez will be celebrating with Arsenal's customary dressing room selfies if they do make the Champions League, though, as it seems he's already planning to cut his losses.

Who should Alexis Sanchez join this summer? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Arsenal
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again