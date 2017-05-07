Mike Tyson has confessed his admiration for Anthony Joshua, whose fight against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium last weekend earned him plaudits from all quarters.

Joshua was highly impressive against his Ukrainian rival as he managed to secure a hard-fought victory after 11 gruelling rounds.

The win puts Joshua level with Tyson's feat of triumphs in his first 19 bouts by knockout in the heavyweight division.

The boxing legend believes AJ has the potential to match the world record set by Rocky Marciano which stands at 49-0.

However, he also had a word of advice for the current unified world heavyweight champion, urging him to stay grounded amidst all the success.

Tyson: Joshua must show humility

Speaking on the issue in Dubai, the Daily Mail quoted Tyson saying: "It’s so easy to have a big head when you’re successful all the time.

"It’s easy to be arrogant when you’ve come from the hood and no-one has taught him humbleness yet. You don’t arrive humble in this world. You have humbleness thrust upon you."

He stated his career as an example for Joshua to be the learning curve and instructed the Olympic champion to educate himself more on the sport, working on his flaws to better his game.

"I went nuts, he’s going to go nuts. He’s talking crazy right now already," Tyson continued. "I’d say his only weakness is not keeping his hands up to guard against a right hand."

Tyson hailed the genius of the Brit, admitting him to being more superior to Floyd Mayweather, who also boosts an undefeated streak in his pro career.

"Could he [Joshua] beat Marciano’s [49-0] record? Yeah, he could," Tyson added.

"He’s bigger than another undefeated guy in Floyd [Mayweather]. Floyd’s a great fighter, but when you go and see a fight you want to see someone get hurt. You want to see Klitschko against Joshua.

"You don’t want to see a fight go 12 rounds, where guys are patting each other. He is different to all the other heavyweights. Joshua is pretty exciting. When he exploded like that against Klitschko, the whole game changed."

Tyson: Joshua could become boxing's first billionaire

The 50-year-old is confident that Joshua will outshine every other boxer in the heavyweight category, gaining more accolades worldwide.

"All the little guys who have been making money aren’t going to be making money anymore. It will all go to Joshua and the heavyweights," he said.

"The first billionaire in boxing? That’s possible, money is so easy to make now, especially in this sport. But he needs to think about one fight at a time."

Tyson wants to see Fury back in the ring

Asked if Tyson sees Joshua's next bout to be against his controversial compatriot Tyson Fury, he quickly replied that AJ would easily win against his namesake.

He added: "I just don’t think he could beat this guy, just like I didn’t think Fury could beat Klitschko. You never know.

"Fury is built like a monster. But Joshua would be favourite because of his speed and ferocious punching power. He’s just different to all the other heavyweights."

Fury is still in the process of regaining his licence after the British Boxing Board of Control revoked it following positive drug tests before the rematch against Klitschko last year.

The Gypsy King is on course to attaining full fitness before a sensational return to the ring at some point this year.

Hearing that the 28-year-old has undergone a successful rehabilitation program, Tyson seemed visibly pleased, later saying: "Tyson[Fury] should have never screwed up. He goes from being an ordinary fighter to being the world champion and No 1 guy. But then he went insane a little bit.

"Get it together, man. Come back in the ring. Fight Joshua, make some money, take care of your family. Get you heart, your soul and your mind healthy."

"Because once you go down that road with drugs, it gives you all you want but it takes away so much more. Should he cut out the controversy? ‘No, that made him Tyson Fury, his antics."

Joshua retained his IBF title and won the WBA(Super) and IBO belts, by winning against Klitschko and could be open to face off Fury as his next potential opponent.

It remains to be seen if the boxing faithful gets to witness one of the greatest fights on the history of heavyweight boxing with Joshua and Fury going head-to-head to prove their credentials and superiority inside the ring.

