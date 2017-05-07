GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Nelson Vivas.

Ex-Arsenal defender Nelson Vivas goes absolutely mental after being sent off

Not many Arsenal fans will remember Nelson Vivas, but he's made headlines for all the wrong - albeit hilarious - reasons this morning.

Back in August 1998, the former right-back was signed by Arsene Wenger from Boca Juniors for £1.6 million, spending three years at Highbury.

Vivas departed for Inter Milan in 2001 and he's now widely regarded as one of Arsenal's worst ever signings.

His worst moment for the Gunners came during a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United in May 1999, when he lost Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the back post to concede a late winner.

Arsenal missed out on the title that season to Manchester United as a result, with Wenger blasting Vivas - who came on as a substitute - after the game.

"We made a huge tactical error, which is unusual for us to make a mistake like that," a frustrated Wenger said.

"Nelson Vivas was in a very bad position at the far post." 

Vivas' costly error meant he never regained Wenger's trust and was eventually shipped out on a season-long loan to Celta Vigo in 2000.

He retired from professional football 12 years ago and is now manager of Estudiantes de La Plata in his native Argentine.

Nelson Vivas and Nolberto Solano

Estudiantes faced Boca Juniors in the early hours of Sunday morning and while the game ended as a bore draw, Vivas produced a quite incredible moment.

When his side were denied yet another foul, Vivas confronted the match official and shouted in his face before getting sent to the stands.

At that moment, the 47-year-old went absolutely mental. In the footage below, Vivas rips open his shirt like the Incredible Hulk and kicks a football into the crowd.

He then storms down the tunnel but only after completely ripping off his shirt. Check it out.

Wow - that's something you don't see every day.

Vivas' reaction was over the top, no doubt about it, but it's that kind of passion and fight that Arsenal are currently lacking and need to show against United today.

