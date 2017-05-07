Despite defeating Brentford 3-1 at Griffin Park this afternoon, Blackburn Rovers have been relegated from the Championship after other results went against them.

Rovers needed to better the result of Nottingham Forest, but Mark Warburton’s side kept themselves in the second tier with a convincing 3-0 win over Ipswich Town at the City Ground.

Blackburn have subsequently become the first ever Premier League champions to be relegated to the third tier of English football.

Just 22 years ago, Rovers won English football’s biggest prize, finishing one point above Manchester United.

Alan Shearer scored 34 goals for the club that season and the former England striker has reacted to his former team’s relegation on Twitter.

Shearer reacts to Blackburn's relegation on Twitter

“Devastated for @rovers and for the fans,” Shearer tweeted. “The owners deserve it.”

Indeed, Venky’s have been a disaster from the moment they rocked up at Ewood Park and Blackburn fans are praying the team’s relegation to League One will finally force them out.

Chris Sutton: Venky's have let the club down

Shearer’s former Blackburn teammate, Chris Sutton, posted a similar tweet after the team’s relegation was confirmed.

“Sad day for Blackburn Rovers,” Sutton tweeted. “The Venkys have let the club down..Lots of talk in the early days to no talk in recent times! Disgraceful👎“

Venky's have been a disaster for Blackburn

Venky’s made headlines when Blackburn were in the Premier League - but often for all the wrong reasons.

They had ideas way above their station and famously attempted to bring both Ronaldinho and David Beckham to Ewood Park in early 2011.

Instead they’ll be welcoming the likes of Rochdale and Bury to their home stadium next season.

