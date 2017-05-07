Official online NBA destination in the UK

Draymond Green.

Watch: Draymond Green picks up a technical after doing something hilarious

Here's a fun fact for you: the Jazz did not have a lead over the Warriors until the second quarter of Game 3 of the series. That's nearly 72 full minutes in which Steph Curry and Co. have completely dominated the listless Jazz. 

Nobody expected the Jazz to give the Warriors much trouble, and after yesterday's victory it's looking like Golden State will cruise into the Western Conference Finals undefeated. 

But last night was a slightly different story. After grabbing their first lead of the series heading into halftime, the Utah came out firing and built up a nice lead thanks to lights-out shooting by Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert just out-rebounding everyone. 

With the Jazz lead nearing double-digits midway through the third quarter, Utah fans started making noise for what seemed like the first time in the series. It was a nice moment for a fan base that hasn't seen the playoffs in five years, but Draymond Green was having none of it. 

On his way to the bench after picking up a personal foul, Green held up two fingers to the crowd and mouthed "2-0" - referring to the series standings heading into Game 3. 

It didn't end there though. After sitting down on the bench, Green got into it with referee Bennie Adams who was unhappy about the taunting and promptly hit him with a technical foul. 

The reaction from Warriors GM Bob Myers was priceless:

While Golden State doesn't want its players picking up technical fouls over nothing, Green's taunts seemed to jolt the Warriors to life. They quickly closed the gap and took control of the game in the fourth quarter led by a clutch Kevin Durant. 

Green is enjoying arguably his best playoff performance yet, shooting above 50% from beyond the arc and playing lockdown defense. If he sustains this level of play, he could be a sneaky pick for Finals MVP. 

It takes a special kind of player to pick up a technical foul while on the bench, but if anyone can do it, it's Draymond Green. The Jazz will try to stave off elimination in Game 4 tomorrow night. If the Utah fans start getting too loud, you can bet that Green will raise the three fingers and mouth "3-0". 

