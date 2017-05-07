Just two starts in the Premier League this season just about sums up Alberto Moreno's frustrations at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Not since the 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace in October has the Spaniard played 90 minutes in the league, with James Milner the first-choice left back at Anfield nowadays.

And that was once again the case during Sunday's game against Southampton, with Moreno included in Klopp's match-day squad but starting on the bench.

It was a difficult first half for Liverpool. Despite dominating possession, the Reds were simply unable to penetrate their opponents' defence.

The statistics said it all: 66% possession, five shots and three on target to Southampton's 35% and zero attempts at goal.

Klopp certainly seemed frustrated on the touchline when he threw a bottle of water in anger, but it was Moreno's behaviour that really caught the attention of fans.

Towards the end of the first half, the 24-year-old full-back was captured doing something hilarious on the Liverpool bench: bottle-flipping.

No, seriously. So bored was Moreno that, to keep himself entertained, he started bottle-flipping behind Klopp's back. It's a very good job he wasn't caught in the act.

Check out the hilarious footage below.

What's worse is the fact Moreno didn't even land his bottle-flipping attempt - fail.

Liverpool fans quickly picked up on the Spaniard's funny moment but couldn't believe what they were seeing, even if it was hilarious. Here's how they reacted.

Liverpool once again dominated in the second half and were given a fantastic opportunity to break the deadlock in the 67th minute.

A handball in Southampton's box saw referee Bobby Madley point to the spot, but Milner's effort was brilliantly saved by Fraser Forster.

