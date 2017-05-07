Securing promotion back to the Premier League was the primary objective for Newcastle United and their manager Rafa Benitez at the start of this season.

The Magpies showed enough during the final two months of last season to convince Benitez he could get them back out of the Championship at the first attempt - and the experienced Spanish coach hasn’t disappointed.

Newcastle secured automatic promotion at the end of last month and will now return to the Premier League as Championship champions after results went their way this afternoon.

Benitez’s side leapfrogged Brighton & Hove Albion, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Villa Park, after recording a convincing 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

And it’s been one big party at St James’ Park and the surrounding areas ever since.

Benitez and Newcastle - a match made in heaven

The long-suffering Newcastle fans were looking for a manager they could love; a manager who could bring the joy back to the north-east and give everyone something to cheer about.

Benitez, meanwhile, was looking for love. The 57-year-old hadn’t been truly appreciated by a set of passionate supporters since leaving Liverpool in 2010.

His spell with Inter Milan was a disaster, he was hated by Chelsea fans during his interim period at Stamford Bridge despite winning the Europa League, and the Napoli fans always expected more.

Benitez then landed his dream job at Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 but was unceremoniously sacked seven months later.

The Champions League-winning coach must have had reservations about taking the Newcastle job. After all, it seemed every inch like a poisoned chalice.

But Newcastle turned to the out-of-work Spaniard after sacking Steve McClaren last March and Benitez, to the surprise of many, said yes.

Schmeichel's tweet about Rafa now looks daft

Despite his impressive CV, not everyone was convinced. The former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was among those to express doubts on Twitter.

“What makes Newcastle think that Rafa Benitez will get them out the predicament they're in?” Schmeichel asked. “If I were them, I'd go for Nigel Pearson.”

Now, there’s nothing to suggest Pearson wouldn’t also have got Newcastle up at the first time of asking, but Schmeichel’s tweet does particularly very daft today.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Newcastle clearly made the right decision 14 months ago.

