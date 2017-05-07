The Golden State Warriors are one more win away from reaching their third Western Conference Final in the playoffs in as many years after a 102-91 win against the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday night.

Kevin Durant was the Warriors top performer on the night, scoring 38 points with 13 rebounds and one assist after just under 40 minutes of action to help his team move to 3-0 in their Western Conference Semifinals series.

Durant may have produced the highlights on the court last night, but it was his teammate Steph Curry that provided the best bits of the press conference after the game had finished.

One of the reporters at the press conference was asking Durant and Curry about an incident which occurred during the game where the 2014 NBA MVP committed a flagrant foul on Jazz' Rudy Gobert.

The reporter asked the Warriors stars: “What happened on that Gobert kerfuffle at the end?” This caused Curry to react in brilliant fashion as you can see in the video further down in this article.

Curry responded to the question by saying: “That is a word right there,” which caused the crowd to burst out in laughter before the two-time MVP followed it up with: “That is strong.”

The incident which the reporter described as a 'kerfuffle' was the clash between Durant and Gobert in the fourth quarter of the game, where the Utah star ran into the Warriors forward, causing him to react and deliberately push the French center in the back.

Durant isn't likely to receive a suspension from the league for the incident, but several other players have been given such a punishment for incidents similar to this. Everything seemed fine between the two players once the situation was defused as well.

The Warriors have now won 22 of their past 23 games, including the regular season and are yet to lose a game in the playoffs. This is in large part down to the performances of Durant and Curry.

Curry, who scored 23 points with five rebounds and four assists vs Jazz on Saturday night, has averaged 26.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game after seven games in the playoffs. Durant, on the other hand, has averaged 24.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game after five games in the playoffs.

Durant, Curry, and the rest of Golden State will be looking to complete the sweep against the Jazz when they face off once more for Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinals series on Monday night.