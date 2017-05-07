Liverpool v Southampton wasn’t exactly a game for entertainment.

The Reds amassed 65% possession, produced 17 attempts and mustered eight shots on target but all to no avail. It proved yet another example of Jurgen Klopp’s men flopping against lower league opposition.

That being said, Liverpool were mere inches away from taking all three points. It took a brilliant save from Fraser Forster to keep out a James Milner penalty and end the Englishman’s run of seven consecutive spot kick goals.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

All that considered, there wasn’t a whole lot of talking points from the goalless affair at Anfield. Well, Manchester United fans have managed to find something.

The first-half proved a particularly stale affair and the biggest stories, rather bizarrely, concerned bottles.

Article continues below

In a week that has seen Rachel Riley call Tottenham ‘bottle jobs’, Alberto Moreno was seen bottle flipping on the Liverpool bench. It was another incident that was grinding the gears of United supporters, though.

Red Devils on Twitter were more concerned with Klopp’s bottle-related behavior on the touchline.

With the Reds misfiring, the German took his frustration out on the bottle he was stalking his technical area with.

Southampton were awarded a somewhat contentious free-kick in the 31st minute, prompting Klopp to slam his refreshment into the turf. It was quite the fit of anger with water spraying out the cap before it even hit the floor.

In spite of losing his temper though, the fourth official didn’t make an issue over the incident. The moment of anger can be seen below:

What’s the big deal then? Well, Jose Mourinho received a one-match touchline ban and a £16,000 fine in December when he took a swing at a water bottle during a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

While the incidents prove slightly different in nature, the inevitable calls of bias against the Special One have reared their heads again. United fans have rallied on social media to reveal exactly how they feel about it.

Here are the pick of the tweets:

There is certainly evidence that Mourinho has been hard done by in the past, but United supporters should probably calm down in this instance.

The Portuguese received the punishment he did for ‘endangering people around him’. In the case of Klopp, the only thing in any danger of harm was the finely maintained Anfield turf.

That being said, the 49-year-old probably deserved a talking to, especially when you consider that it was regarding a very minor incident.

So, United fans, chill out. Besides, with Liverpool failing to overcome the Saints, your team is just four points away from usurping the Reds and securing Champions League football regardless of the Europa League.

Don’t go throwing your own bottles, quite yet.

Do you think Jurgen Klopp deserves a fine or ban for his actions? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms