Durant.

Watch: Kevin Durant had some harsh words for Jazz mascot who invaded court

In his Oklahoma City days, Kevin Durant was always playing the good cop to Russell Westbrook's bad cop. He's never been afraid to fight back when he's been disrespected, but over his first decade in the league Durant has developed a bit of a nice guy reputation. 

But after his decision to leave OKC and form a Golden State super team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, he immediately became something of a villain. Just like when LeBron left Cleveland for the Heat, people love to hate on athletes who chase rings. 

Surprisingly, after the dust settled, Durant got nowhere near the hate LeBron did in his first season in Miami. Maybe it's because he missed a big chunk of the season with an injury, or he didn't publicize his choice in the same awful way as LeBron. Or maybe because he's just a genuinely nice guy

Last night, however, Durant decided to embrace the dark side in Game 3 of Golden State's series against the Jazz. 

Things started to get chippy after Durant was called for a technical foul for shoving Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the paint. After that, the beef grew as Durant had a little fun trash-talking a Jazz fan sitting courtside. 

The Jazz continued to play physical defense and frustrate Durant all night, but the Warriors superstar was able to vent his rage on an unlikely suspect. 

With Golden State clinging to an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Jazz mascot wandered onto the court during an inbound to pump up the crowd. Durant was having none of it, shouting "Get the f**ck off the court" at the yeti-looking mascot. 

Assuming the role of the villain seemed to ignite Durant, who was absolutely sensational in the fourth quarter. He scored 11 of his 38 points in the final six minutes of the game, including an step-back dagger over the Jazz seven-footer Rudy Gobert to put the game out of reach. 

This was the first time we've seen Durant really come through for the Warriors in crunch time these playoffs, and he looked like he relished every moment of it. If KD continues to tap into his bad side, the rest of the league should be very afraid. 

