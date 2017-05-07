LeBron James is one of the best, if not, the best player in the NBA right now. There's no real arguing against that fact considering he has been part of teams that have won three of the last five NBA championships, as well as being a four-time MVP and a 13-time All-Star.

Over the years, many have drawn the comparisons between King James and another NBA legend and arguably the greatest player of all-time, Michael Jordan, who over his career won six NBA championships, as well as five MVP awards and 14 All-Star appearances.

Both players during their respective eras have been so good they altered an outcome of a game just by their sheer presence on a basketball court.

Speaking to The Vertical on Friday night, Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he believes his star man is this era's Michael Jordan because of how he is stopping other hot teams in their tracks before they can even sniff an NBA Finals appearance.

Lue said, according to Yahoo! Sports: “Michael Jordan, the same way. There’s a reason why guys like Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, and Reggie Miller don’t have championships, because of Michael Jordan. And now, in this era, because of LeBron James.”

If James is this era's Jordan, then you could say the likes of James Harden, DeMarcus Cousins, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony are Barkley, Ewing, and Miller as all four of them are yet to win a championship since joining the league.

James has been crushing it once more for the Cavaliers during the crunch time that is the NBA Playoffs. After scoring 35 points in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series on Friday night, LeBron has averaged 34.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists after seven games in the playoffs despite being 32-years-old.

Cleveland could complete the sweep for the second time in the playoffs this season if they win against Toronto at the Air Canada Centre later today. This also means they would advance to their third Conference Finals in just as many seasons after previously going four seasons without a playoff berth.

LeBron James is definitely the Michael Jordan of this era, as he has revolutionized the Cleveland Cavaliers since he returned to the team back in 2014, just like Jordan did when he joined the Chicago Bulls all those years ago.