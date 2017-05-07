Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champ Becky Lynch says the WWE's women have high expectations for the Women's Revolution.

Lynch made her main roster debut in 2015 alongside fellow Four Horsewomen members Charlotte and Sasha Banks. It would be Charlotte and Lynch who aligned themselves with Paige and feuded against Alicia Fox and The Bella Twins.

This was the beginning of a 'Women's Revolution' that Stephanie McMahon called for on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

'The Irish Lass-Kicker' recently did an interview with The Evening Times to discuss her wrestling career, and stated that she'd love to play the role of heel again, in addition to showing off different aspects of her character, Becky Lynch (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I'd like to be a heel [wrestling slang for a villain] again, absolutely.

"However there are still so many elements of my personality that have yet to come out – I'd like to do more comedy, for example, and show all the elements of Becky Lynch.

"Then maybe an attitude adjustment would be in order, but we'll see how things pan out."

Lynch was then asked about the progression of the Women's Revolution and revealed that the next goal for the revolution is to have a female main event at WrestleMania:

"The next goal for us is that all the women want to main event Wrestlemania.

"As far as getting opportunities we really are getting them, so hopefully we'll get ladder matches and Elimination Chamber matches down the line.

"We're already getting to do cage matches, tables matches and that's really exciting.

"We just need to keep moving in the direction we are moving in and the destination will be beautiful."

Lynch is currently one of the top female talents on SmackDown Live's women's roster. She is the first ever SmackDown Live Women's Champion but went on to lose the strap to Alexa Bliss some time later.

Bliss now resides on Monday Night RAW as the red brand's female champ, becoming the first ever woman to have won both titles.

What do you think about perhaps one day seeing a female program main event a WrestleMania? Is it a legitimate possibility and will it ever happen? Or will it just continue to be teased and never see the light of day?

