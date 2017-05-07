Jurgen Klopp was seen pulling his proverbial hair out as Liverpool placed their Champions League destiny in other hands thanks to a draw at home to Southampton on Sunday.

The Reds drew 0-0 with the mid-table Saints and clearly did not learn their lessons from their slip-up against Crystal Palace the other week, which was also at Anfield.

Manchester United are now in the strongest position to usurp their longtime rivals and currently trail them by five points with two games in hand - one of which they are currently playing against Arsenal.

But, it could have been very different for Klopp's men this afternoon.

They had 17 attempts on goal to Southampton's four and eight on target to their opponents zero.

Undoubtedly, though, their best chance came in the 66th minute when James Milner stepped up from 12 yards.

The usually dependable Milner had his penalty saved by Southampton stopper Fraser Forster and with that, Liverpool's Champions League dreams have taken a significant hit.

But, as you can see from the video below, what the England international 'keeper did before Milner stepped up to take the pen is very interesting.

The Geordie-born goalkeeper approached Milner, said something in his ear and proceeded to drag his foot across the penalty spot, seemingly trying to scuff it before Milner could take it.

The makeshift Liverpool full-back would make a good connection when he did take it, but Forster must have gotten in his head and read which way the former Manchester City man would go.

Reds legend Graeme Souness was not impressed with Klopp's men despite their domination, tearing into Liverpool at half time saying: "The crowd have got nothing to be excited about," he said on Sky Sports.

"It's dull. You'd expect at this stage where they are they'd be bang at it.

"They are a yard below where they need to be in terms of passing the ball.

"To get the crowd excited maybe someone should get a yellow card, go through someone and get someone excited.

"Right now it looks like an end of season affair with two teams with nothing to play for."

Now, Liverpool have plenty to play for but any more slip-ups, and that won't be the case.

