Newcastle United have won the Championship title on the final day of the season. Incredible.

Despite trailing Brighton & Hove Albion by seven points with three games remaining, the Magpies secured nine points from nine to somehow finish top on 94.

Brighton, on the other hand, lost to both Norwich City and Bristol City before drawing 1-1 to Aston Villa on the final day.

Now that's what you call bottling it.

Confirmation of the Seagulls' draw was needed before the celebrations could begin at St James' Park but when it came, pandemonium ensued.

In the footage below, Newcastle's players can be seen eagerly waiting to hear Brighton's result before jumping for joy when their fans start cheering.

Speaking after the game to the BBC, manager Rafa Benitez explained how the Premier League is where his side belongs.

"The staff, everyone here, deserves to be in the Premier League," the Spaniard said, "but this way [it is] even better and the fans have been amazing all season.

"I was not aware of that (the Brighton result) but you notice when everybody is celebrating.

"We did our job before [today]. We won today and we have to just enjoy it. As I've said before, it's fantastic."

No one gave Newcastle a hope in hell of finishing top with three games remaining so, as you would expect, the players feel pretty smug right now.

No tweet better summed up that feeling than midfielder Isaac Hayden's, who brutally trolled Brighton after the game for how they surrendered the title.

Prior to Brighton's 2-0 defeat against Norwich, scarves were being sold outside of Carrow Road with 'Brighton Champions' emblazoned on them.

And Hayden clearly still finds their premature celebrations hilarious, hence why he tweeted a picture of it with the caption: "Hmmm 🤔😂."

Burn. Hayden's tweet has since gone viral on Twitter with over 2,000 retweets and 3,500 likes.

It's not all bad for Brighton, of course, because they'll also be playing in the Premier League next season, but winning the Championship would have made promotion all the more sweeter.

