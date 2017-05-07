It's safe to say Gegard Mousasi isn't the biggest Ronda Rousey fan out there.

Mousasi comes off of a controversial second round knockout win over former middleweight king Chris Weidman at UFC 210 last month and is currently a free agent. There's been no news yet on if the Dutchman will re-sign with the company, but he hasn't shied away from speaking to the media.

He recently spoke to Today in Singapore to promote the UFC's return to Kallang in June, and criticized 'The Rowdy One's' stand-up ability in addition to blaming the media for building her up into the superstar she is today (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“She’s a good fighter, she has the mentality of a fighter, but she doesn’t have the skills of a stand-up fighter,” he said.

“How can the media make her one of the best fighters when she can’t even kick or punch?

"That’s like Serena Williams [playing] without a backhand. How do they make her the greatest fighter of all time?”

Mousasi also said that he no longer thinks Rousey needs to fight due to all the money she has accumulated throughout her mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Rousey once ruled as the undisputed queen of the female 135-pound division. She was able to successfully defend her title seven times.

All but one of those defenses ended in the first round, as Miesha Tate was able to drag Rousey into deeper waters. Tate, however, was later submitted in the third round via Rousey's patented armbar. It wasn't until her bout with Holly Holm in November of 2015 when Rousey ran into trouble.

The former kickboxing champion completely out-classed Rousey from the opening bell and eventually sent the former Olympic Judoka crashing down unconscious in the second round, marking the first professional loss of her MMA career.

Over a year later Rousey made her Octagon return against newly-crowned bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes, who made quick work of Rousey in just under a minute into the first round utilizing her vicious knockout power.

After the loss, many began to criticize both Rousey's striking ability and coaching. Looking back on her accomplishments the fact that most of Rousey's wins came via submission and that she has struggled against superior strikers points out a massive flaw in her game.

What do you think about Mousasi's comments?

