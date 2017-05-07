The Miami Heat are one of the most respected organizations in the NBA. They've won three NBA Championships since the 2006-2007 season - the most of any team over that span. During the LeBron era, the Heat made the Finals four years straight from 2011 to 2014.

When LeBron was with the Heat, practically any player would sign a contract for a shot at winning a ring in Miami. That list includes veterans such as Shane Battier, Ray Allen, and Mike Miller. Getting a shot to play with LeBron in his peak wasn't such a bad deal either.

However, since LeBron returned to Cleveland, the team has reportedly had a harder time attracting certain veterans.

According to a report by Alex Kennedy at Hoops Hype, several veterans "specifically said they wouldn't consider Miami in free agency because they heard the Heat practice more than other teams and expect guys to work extremely hard."

One agent who was interviewed went even further, saying that it's not only veterans who have shied away from the Heat.

“Miami is an organization that isn’t for everybody,” he said. “Either you buy in and you’re part of the Heat culture, or you’re not."

That sounds like a pretty soft reason at first given how many millions of dollars NBA players make to play basketball. But here's exactly what is meant by 'Heat culture'.

Heat players are weighed every week and must meet a goal of having a body fat percentage under 10 percent. Any Heat player who is caught resting with their hands on their knees is fined $100. Furthermore, every newly signed player has to take a "before and after" picture documenting their conditioning progress.

Dion Waiters' transformation was so dramatic he posted his pictures to Snapchat:

“After one week, my body [was] shot,” Waiters recalled. “I was damn near throwing up in trash cans like in the movies.”

Heat forward reportedly James Johnson lost nearly 40 lbs. and eight percent body fat, and new addition Wayne Ellington lost almost 20 lbs.

The intense Heat work-ethic clearly paid off last season as the mediocre squad caught fire down the stretch and almost made the playoffs. That said, you can't blame a guy in his late-30's for not wanting to work that hard in the twilight of his career.